Apple's New Beats Studio Buds+ Likely to Be Announced Tomorrow

Apple's new Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds that were leaked on Amazon and spotted at Best Buy will likely be formally announced this Wednesday, May 17 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, according to a teaser tweet from Beats today. The short video in the tweet appears to show the new transparent Studio Buds+ charging case option.

Beats Studio Buds+ box at Best Buy via Ben Geskin

Key new features of the Studio Buds+ are expected to include a transparent design option like the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds , up to 36 hours of battery life with the included USB-C charging case, and 3x larger microphones and up to 1.6× as much active noise cancellation as the original Studio Buds that launched in 2021. The earbuds will be priced at $169.95 in the U.S., according to a since-removed Amazon listing.

Beats Studio Buds+ are a sportier alternative to the AirPods Pro, and have a more compact design without "stems" that drop below the ears. The earbuds will also be available in Black and Ivory color options, and have XS, S, M, and L ear tip size options for a wider range of ears, the Amazon listing and leaked photos revealed.

Beats Studio Buds+ boxes at Best Buy via Ben Geskin

Studio Buds+ were first discovered in iOS 16.4 beta code last month, and they have also surfaced in FCC filings and other regulatory databases around the world. Apple acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion, gaining ownership of both the Beats Electronics headphones line and the Beats Music streaming music service that led to Apple Music.

Rumors suggest new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones will also be launching soon, but it's unclear if they will be announced tomorrow.