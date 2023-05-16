Apple's New Beats Studio Buds+ Likely to Be Announced Tomorrow

Apple's new Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds that were leaked on Amazon and spotted at Best Buy will likely be formally announced this Wednesday, May 17 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, according to a teaser tweet from Beats today. The short video in the tweet appears to show the new transparent Studio Buds+ charging case option.
Key new features of the Studio Buds+ are expected to include a transparent design option like the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, up to 36 hours of battery life with the included USB-C charging case, and 3x larger microphones and up to 1.6× as much active noise cancellation as the original Studio Buds that launched in 2021. The earbuds will be priced at $169.95 in the U.S., according to a since-removed Amazon listing.
Beats Studio Buds+ are a sportier alternative to the AirPods Pro, and have a more compact design without "stems" that drop below the ears. The earbuds will also be available in Black and Ivory color options, and have XS, S, M, and L ear tip size options for a wider range of ears, the Amazon listing and leaked photos revealed.
Beats Studio Buds+ boxes at Best Buy via Ben Geskin
Studio Buds+ were first discovered in iOS 16.4 beta code last month, and they have also surfaced in FCC filings and other regulatory databases around the world. Apple acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion, gaining ownership of both the Beats Electronics headphones line and the Beats Music streaming music service that led to Apple Music.
The Wall Street Journal on Friday outlined what to expect from Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset project, corroborating several details previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information's Wayne Ma.
Apple headset mockup by designer Ian Zelbo The report indicates that Apple plans to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, and says many sessions at the conference will be related to ...
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be facing substantial price hikes upon their launch later this year, according to recent reports.
According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that...
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9.
iOS...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
In addition to...
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light...
Recent reports have converged on the belief that Apple will show off its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC in June, and now Ming-Chi Kuo's latest predictions also align with the rumors, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement is "highly likely" and the company is "well prepared" for the unveiling.
Concept render by Marcus Kane Previously, Kuo said Apple had pushed back...
Apple is testing an unreleased chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36GB of memory, according to an App Store developer log obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip is being tested inside a future high-end MacBook Pro running the upcoming macOS 14 update, which is expected to be announced at WWDC next month.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said this chip could be...
Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.
