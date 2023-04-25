Beats Studio Buds+ Appear on Amazon With Transparent Design Option, Improved Noise Cancellation, and More

Apple's rumored Beats Studio Buds+ appear to have been listed on Amazon today, providing a closer look at new features and changes before they are officially announced. The earbuds are listed with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price.



Notably, the listing reveals that the Studio Buds+ will be available in a new transparent design option that looks fairly similar to the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. The earbuds would also be available in Black and Ivory, according to the listing.

The new Studio Buds+ will feature up to 1.6× as much active noise cancellation as the original Studio Buds, according to the listing. Longer battery life is also expected, with the Studio Buds+ and their charging case advertised as offering up to 36 hours of total listening time, compared to 24 hours for the original Studio Buds.

Evidence of the Beats Studio Buds+ was discovered in iOS 16.4 last month, and the earbuds also surfaced in FCC filings last week. It's unclear when Apple plans to announce the earbuds, but it appears they will launch next month.

(Thanks, Michael Burkhardt!)