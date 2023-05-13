Beats Studio Buds+ With New Transparent Design Spotted at Best Buy
Apple's rumored Beats Studio Buds+ have already arrived to at least one Best Buy location, according to a photo shared by tech enthusiast and former leaker Ben Geskin. The box confirms the earbuds will have a transparent design option like the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, and longer 36-hour battery life with the included USB-C charging case.
Beats has yet to officially announce the Studio Buds+, but the earbuds briefly appeared on Amazon last month with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price. That listing revealed the earbuds will also feature 3x larger microphones and up to 1.6× as much active noise cancellation as the original Studio Buds that launched in 2021.
Beats Studio Buds+ are a sportier alternative to the AirPods Pro, and have a more compact design without "stems" that drop below the ears. The earbuds will also be available in Black and Ivory color options, according to the removed Amazon listing.
Studio Buds+ will feature IPX4-rated water resistance and will be available with XS, S, M, and L ear tip size options to fit a wider range of ears, the Amazon listing indicated. The earbuds were first discovered in iOS 16.4 code last month, and they have also surfaced in FCC filings and other regulatory databases around the world.
Apple acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion. Rumors suggest new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones will also be launching soon.
