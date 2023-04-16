Gurman: New MacBooks to Be Announced at WWDC in June
Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest newsletter, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by processors "in line with" the M2 chip. This information suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by the M2 chip, but it's not entirely clear what it means for the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as those models are already equipped with the M2 chip.
15-inch MacBook Air rumors began in early 2021, and it appears the laptop is nearing release. Apple's suppliers have reportedly ramped up production of 15-inch display panels for the laptop, and the machine recently surfaced in App Store developer logs.
Apple is expected to announce macOS 14 during the WWDC keynote on June 5, and Gurman does not expect the update to include major changes.
Popular Stories
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far.
Comm...
Apple has decided to make a last minute design update to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the two devices will not feature the unified volume button that has been rumored for the last several weeks, according to Unknownz21. Instead, the iPhone 15 Pro models will have a two-button design for the volume module, which will look similar to the two-button design on the iPhone 14 Pro...
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support...
Update: Newly obtained information confirms that Apple plans to revert to a two-button design for the iPhone 15 Pro models, rather than using the single unified volume button. The unified volume button was a design planned for the solid-state technology, and Apple is opting to use the older design now that solid-state buttons have been delayed. Though Apple is using the prior two-button...
With less than two months to go until the Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors about Apple's next-generation version of iOS have been picking up. iOS 17 isn't expected to have a major headline feature like iOS 16's Lock Screen, but there are some notable refinements in the works.
In fact, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often provides reliable details on Apple's plans, says that iOS 17 will...
Apple is considering integrating Siri's on-screen interface into the Dynamic Island on newer iPhones, according to an anonymous source who has been sharing details about alleged new features coming in iOS 17.
Currently, invoking Siri with a button press or using the "Hey Siri" spoken command causes an animated sphere to appear at the bottom of the screen. The sphere remains overlaid on the...
Apple appears to be gearing up to introduce the Daily Cash savings account feature for Apple Card users, as mentions of a Daily Cash Savings account have been found in backend Apple code by Aaronp613.
The appearance of the code indicates that Apple has furthered its work on the savings account, and that it will be introduced in the very near future. Prior to the March 28 launch of Apple Pay...
An unreleased 15-inch MacBook Air with a processor "on par" with the M2 chip has been spotted in App Store developer logs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The long-rumored laptop will likely be released by WWDC in June.
The report indicates that the chip in the new MacBook Air configuration spotted in the logs has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, just like the M2 chip, along with 8GB of...