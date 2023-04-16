Gurman: New MacBooks to Be Announced at WWDC in June

by

Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature
In his latest newsletter, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by processors "in line with" the M2 chip. This information suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by the M2 chip, but it's not entirely clear what it means for the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as those models are already equipped with the M2 chip.

15-inch MacBook Air rumors began in early 2021, and it appears the laptop is nearing release. Apple's suppliers have reportedly ramped up production of 15-inch display panels for the laptop, and the machine recently surfaced in App Store developer logs.

Apple is expected to announce macOS 14 during the WWDC keynote on June 5, and Gurman does not expect the update to include major changes.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2023
Tags: Mark Gurman, 15-Inch MacBook Air Guide
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year Starting With These 14 Automakers

Friday April 14, 2023 2:19 pm PDT by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far. Comm...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Now Expected to Feature Two-Button Design for Volume, Mute Switch Still Replaced by Button

Thursday April 13, 2023 11:31 am PDT by
Apple has decided to make a last minute design update to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the two devices will not feature the unified volume button that has been rumored for the last several weeks, according to Unknownz21. Instead, the iPhone 15 Pro models will have a two-button design for the volume module, which will look similar to the two-button design on the iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article151 comments
AirPods 3 Pro 2 and Max New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

Tuesday April 11, 2023 11:41 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support...
Read Full Article195 comments
iP15 Pro Upper Perspective

What the iPhone 15 Pro's Volume Buttons Could Look Like [Updated]

Thursday April 13, 2023 9:31 am PDT by
Update: Newly obtained information confirms that Apple plans to revert to a two-button design for the iPhone 15 Pro models, rather than using the single unified volume button. The unified volume button was a design planned for the solid-state technology, and Apple is opting to use the older design now that solid-state buttons have been delayed. Though Apple is using the prior two-button...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17: Seven Features That Might Be Coming to the iPhone This Fall

Friday April 14, 2023 3:21 pm PDT by
With less than two months to go until the Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors about Apple's next-generation version of iOS have been picking up. iOS 17 isn't expected to have a major headline feature like iOS 16's Lock Screen, but there are some notable refinements in the works. In fact, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often provides reliable details on Apple's plans, says that iOS 17 will...
Read Full Article62 comments
siri symbol iphone

Siri Interface May Move to Dynamic Island on Newer iPhones Running iOS 17

Thursday April 13, 2023 5:54 am PDT by
Apple is considering integrating Siri's on-screen interface into the Dynamic Island on newer iPhones, according to an anonymous source who has been sharing details about alleged new features coming in iOS 17. Currently, invoking Siri with a button press or using the "Hey Siri" spoken command causes an animated sphere to appear at the bottom of the screen. The sphere remains overlaid on the...
Read Full Article60 comments
Apple Card Savings

Apple Preparing to Launch Apple Card Savings Account

Wednesday April 12, 2023 4:49 pm PDT by
Apple appears to be gearing up to introduce the Daily Cash savings account feature for Apple Card users, as mentions of a Daily Cash Savings account have been found in backend Apple code by Aaronp613. The appearance of the code indicates that Apple has furthered its work on the savings account, and that it will be introduced in the very near future. Prior to the March 28 launch of Apple Pay...
Read Full Article86 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: 15-Inch MacBook Air With M2-Like Chip Spotted in Developer Logs

Friday April 14, 2023 11:48 am PDT by
An unreleased 15-inch MacBook Air with a processor "on par" with the M2 chip has been spotted in App Store developer logs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The long-rumored laptop will likely be released by WWDC in June. The report indicates that the chip in the new MacBook Air configuration spotted in the logs has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, just like the M2 chip, along with 8GB of...
Read Full Article181 comments