Kuo: Apple's WWDC AR/VR Headset Announcement is 'Last Hope' for Persuading Investors It Will Be the Next 'Star Product'

Rumors suggest that Apple will use the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference to unveil its long-rumored AR/VR headset, and according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it marks an important milestone in Apple's efforts to persuade investors that it will sell.

"Apple's announcement event is likely the last hope for convincing investors that the AR/MR headset device could have a chance to be the next star product in consumer electronics," Kuo wrote in a Medium article estimating upcoming virtual reality headset sales from Sony and Meta.

With Sony cutting production plans for the PS VR2 and an estimated 300,000 product lifecycle shipments for the Meta Quest Pro, Kuo believes there is "insufficient evidence" to indicate that AR/VR headsets can become the next major thing in consumer electronics.