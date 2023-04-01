Top Stories: WWDC Announced, iOS 16.4 Released, Apple Music Classical Now Available

Apple's 2023 developer conference is now official, and it's taking place the week of June 5–9 as expected. As was the case last year, it will be a mostly virtual event with a small in-person component on keynote day for members of the press and select developers and students who win a random lottery.

This week also saw the release of iOS 16.4 and associated updates, as well as launches of Apple Music Classical and Apple Pay Later. Meanwhile, we heard fresh rumors about Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset and the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year, so read on for details on these stories and more!

Apple Announces WWDC 2023 Taking Place June 5 to 9

Mark your calendars! Apple this week announced that WWDC 2023 will be held from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Sessions and labs will be available online, but there will also be an in-person component. Like last year, randomly selected developers and students will be able to attend a special day at Apple Park on the Monday to watch the keynote video, meet with some of Apple's teams, enjoy evening activities, and more.

At WWDC, Apple will announce the latest versions of its software platforms, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Apple's long-awaited AR/VR headset may also be unveiled at WWDC, and there could always be another surprise or two.

Apple Music Classical Now Available on App Store

Apple Music Classical is now available on the App Store in most countries around the world. The app features over five million classical music tracks and is free to use with a standard Apple Music subscription.

Apple first announced plans to launch a classical music app in 2021 after acquiring and shutting down Primephonic, a streaming service for classical music. Apple plans to release an Android version of the app soon.

Everything New in iOS 16.4

Following around six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 is now available to the public. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone, so be sure to check out the full list.

Apple has already released the first beta of iOS 16.5, which so far includes only a few minor changes, including a new "Sports" tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording by asking Siri.

Apple Reportedly Demoed AR/VR Headset to Executives in Steve Jobs Theater

Apple's much-rumored AR/VR headset was reportedly demoed to the company's top executives during a presentation at Steve Jobs Theater last week, suggesting the device is getting closer to launching.

Apple is expected to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, although analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week said that mass production of the headset has been pushed back again, so he is not entirely certain about it being unveiled at WWDC.

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Multi-Use Action Button Instead of Mute Switch

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are rumored to feature a customizable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra.

The source claimed the Action button will replace the Ring/Silent switch that has been included on every iPhone model since 2007. Like on the Apple Watch Ultra, users would be able to map the Action button to various system functions like turning on/off the flashlight. There may also be a sensitivity setting to allow the buttons to be used with cases and gloves.

Apple Pay Later Now Available on Limited Basis, Launching Widely in Coming Months

Apple this week announced that it will begin inviting "randomly selected users" to use a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later via the Wallet app and an email sent to their Apple ID. Apple Pay Later is available in the U.S. and requires iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4.

The "buy now, pay later" financing option will be expanded to all eligible iPhone users over the age of 18 in the U.S. in the "coming months," according to Apple.

