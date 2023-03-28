Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a day after the launch of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4.



Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

We don't yet know what's included in the betas, but Apple has delivered many of the promised features that were announced when ‌iOS 16‌ was first unveiled. We are still waiting on the Apple Card Savings account and Apple Pay Later, a feature that Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said was coming "soon."

When we learn what's included in the update, we'll share details.