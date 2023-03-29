WWDC 2023 Includes Special Event at Apple Park: How to Request to Attend

WWDC 2023 will be held online from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, but there will also be an in-person component. Like last year, randomly selected developers and students will be able to attend Apple Park on the Monday to watch the WWDC keynote video, meet some of the teams at Apple, enjoy evening activities, and more.



Below, we have outlined how to request to attend the special all‑day event, who is eligible to attend, and other important details.



How to Request to Attend

To request to attend the special event at Apple Park, head to the WWDC 2023 website and click or tap the request button. You will be prompted to sign into your Apple Developer account and must be enrolled in Apple's Developer Program for $99 per year, or have a complimentary membership, such as by winning last year's Swift Student Challenge.

Next, review the information provided on the next screen, such as your name and email address, and submit the request to Apple.

Apple says invitations will be allocated by a random selection process and are non-transferrable. Apple will notify individuals who are selected to attend the event by April 5 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. Travel and accommodations are not included.



Who is Eligible

Apple Developer Program members (including Enterprise Program)

Swift Student Challenge winners (2020 to 2022)

Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni

2023 Swift Student Challenge applicants can opt in to be included in a separate random selection process for winners of the challenge when they submit their entry. Apple says up to 350 winners will be selected for the challenge.



Key Dates