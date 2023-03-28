Apple Pay Later Available on Limited Basis Starting Today, Launching Widely in Coming Months

Apple today announced that it will begin inviting "randomly selected users" to use a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later via the Wallet app and an email sent to their Apple ID. Apple Pay Later is available in the U.S. and requires iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4.



Apple Pay Later will be expanded to all iPhone users in the U.S. in the "coming months," according to Apple.

Announced at WWDC 2022 last June, Apple Pay Later is a "buy now, pay later" financing option that lets qualifying customers in the U.S. split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees to pay.