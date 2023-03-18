Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro Pricing, New iOS 16.4 Beta, Siri vs. ChatGPT, and More

by

Apple's high-end iPhone models have started at $999 in the U.S. since they first launched back in 2017 with the iPhone X, but could this finally be the year that starting price sees an increase?

top stories 18mar2023
This week also saw some more rumors about Apple's upcoming headset and the company's explorations in the booming AI industry as well as the release of a new round of beta updates, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

iPhone 15 Pro Predicted to See First Price Increase Since iPhone X

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models could be more expensive than existing models.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple
In a research note this week, technology analyst Jeff Pu said he believes the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with additional Taptic Engines for haptic feedback, camera improvements, increased RAM, a USB-C port, and more.

The higher-end/Pro tier of the iPhone has started at $999 since the iPhone X was released in 2017.

Report: Apple CEO Tim Cook Ordered Headset Launch Despite Designers Wanting to Wait for AR Glasses

Apple is widely expected to announce its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC this June following several years of development.

apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kaneApple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane

The Financial Times this week reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook approved the headset's launch despite some of the company's designers preferring to wait for a lightweight pair of AR glasses. The current headset is expected to be a bulkier device with a head strap.

Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4

The fourth beta of iOS 16.4 was seeded to developers and public beta testers this week. Apple says the update will be released in the spring.

iOS 16
iOS 16.4 includes a handful of new features and changes, including support for push notifications from websites, Podcasts app improvements, new emoji options, and a new beta software installation method that will make it harder to get the iOS 17 developer beta for free.

Refurbished iPhone 13 Models Now Available From Apple's U.S. Store

Apple this week started selling refurbished iPhone 13 models through its online store in the U.S. for the first time since the devices launched in 2021.

apple refurbished iphone 13
All four models are listed on the refurbished store, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but availability fluctuates over time. The devices are discounted by over 15% compared to Apple's original brand new pricing.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow Launched This Week

Yes, it's just a new color, but the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are now available in a Yellow finish following Apple's announcement earlier this month.

iPhone 14 Yellow Feature 2
The launch of a new color brings some renewed attention to the iPhone 14 series, which launched in September 2022. There are no other changes to the devices beyond the Yellow finish, so consider waiting for the iPhone 15 later this year if you are interested in new features.

Apple Engineers Reportedly Exploring ChatGPT-Like AI Despite Siri Design Flaws

Amid the rise of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, a report this week from The New York Times claims that Apple engineers have been testing language-generation concepts recently.

siri phil schiller
A separate report from 9to5Mac this week also highlighted Siri-related language-generation code in tvOS for the Apple TV, but it's unclear exactly what Apple's plans are for this quickly-evolving technology.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Rated Comments

PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
21 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Stephen Hawking warned about AI. Movies have played devil's advocate of the dangers of AI.

Let's all do AI? :rolleyes::oops:o_O

If I had only been able to wait for a refurb Pro Max. It's all in the timing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 11 New Features

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Predicted to See First Price Increase Since iPhone X

Wednesday March 15, 2023 7:49 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than previous Pro models, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note this week, Pu predicted the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame,...
Read Full Article300 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Mock Feature Buttonless

iPhone 15 Pro Max to 'Break Record' for Thinnest Bezels on a Smartphone

Friday March 17, 2023 2:59 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the record currently held by the Xiaomi 13. That's according to the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. Both iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, potentially resulting in an Apple...
Read Full Article160 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares New AirPods Pro Ad Highlighting Up to 2x Active Noise Cancellation

Wednesday March 15, 2023 6:17 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad for the second-generation AirPods Pro on its YouTube channel. The one-minute video is focused on the second-generation AirPods Pro offering up to twice as much Active Noise Cancellation as the original AirPods Pro. Set to the song "Where Is My Mind?" by Tkay Maidza, the ad shows a woman wearing AirPods Pro as she walks through a busy city. With Active Noise...
Read Full Article50 comments
siri phil schiller

Apple Engineers Reportedly Working on ChatGPT-Like AI Despite Siri Design Flaws

Wednesday March 15, 2023 6:25 am PDT by
Apple is testing generative AI concepts that could one day be destined for Siri, despite fundamental issues with the way the virtual assistant is built, the New York Times reports. Employees were apparently briefed on Apple's large language model and other AI tools at the company's annual AI summit last month. Apple engineers, including members of the Siri team, have reportedly been testing...
Read Full Article277 comments
maxresdefault

T-Mobile to Acquire Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile Brand

Wednesday March 15, 2023 3:33 pm PDT by
U.S. carrier T-Mobile today announced that it plans to acquire Mint Mobile, the affordable smartphone brand that is promoted by and backed by actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert teamed up for a video letting customers know about the coming acquisition. The deal is for Ka'ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum, with T-Mobile paying...
Read Full Article170 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

Major Camera Upgrade Coming to iPhone 15 Thanks to New Sony Sensor

Wednesday March 15, 2023 2:55 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 models will get a major camera upgrade thanks to Sony's newest "state of the art" image sensors, reports suggest. According Nikkei Asia, the new sensors are able to capture better portraits, even with strong backlighting. Compared to standard sensors, they apparently double the saturation signal in each pixel, allowing for the capture of more light to cut down on...
Read Full Article