Refurbished iPhone 13 Models Now Available From Apple's U.S. Store

Apple today added refurbished iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max devices to its online store in the United States, offering the smartphones at a discounted price. The ‌iPhone 13‌ is available starting at $619, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ is available starting at $759, and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max is available starting at $849.



The ‌iPhone 13‌ models initially came out in September 2021, and while they were available at discounted prices in several European countries starting in January, this is the first time that Apple has sold refurbished ‌iPhone 13‌ devices in the United States.

Apple is offering several configurations of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the company does not appear to be selling refurbished ‌iPhone 13‌ mini devices at this time. It is likely that the 13 mini will be added in the near future, as the device is sold in European refurbished stores.

Multiple colors and capacities can be purchased as of the time of writing, but stock will fluctuate over time as Apple refreshes what is available, so you may need to check back often if you're looking for a specific color or capacity.

Apple is charging $619 for the refurbished 128GB ‌iPhone 13‌, which is a 12 percent discount off of the $699 price of a brand new ‌iPhone 13‌. Apple is no longer selling the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ or the Pro Max, but prices are around 25 percent lower than the original price when the devices were new. The refurbished store is the only way to get an ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ or ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max from Apple.

Refurbished iPhones from Apple are unlocked and can be used with any carrier. Apple outfits all refurbished iPhone models with new batteries, outer shells, and a fresh USB-C to Lightning cable, so they are essentially identical to new in the box iPhones.

Apple offers the same one-year warranty on refurbished ‌iPhone‌ models, as well as the option to purchase extended AppleCare+ coverage.