Best Apple Deals of the Week: Saint Patrick's Day Accessory Deals Appear Alongside Low Prices on AirPods and MacBook Pro

This week saw the arrival of all-time low prices on a selection of Apple products including the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, second generation Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro 2. Additionally, we're tracking a few accessory sales celebrating Saint Patrick's Day at places like ZAGG, Casely, Belkin, and more.

Saint Patrick's Day Sales

Today is Saint Patrick's Day, and a few Apple-related accessory companies have introduced discounts and offers to celebrate the holiday. We covered a few of these earlier in the week, including ZAGG and Mophie's sitewide discount, and listed some others below.

In regards to Woot's sale, shoppers should remember that the company has the Beats Fit Pro for the all-time low price of $144.95 this weekend, down from $199.95. It's available in the black, white, sage gray, and stone purple color options, and it is in brand new condition.



ZAGG/Mophie - Get 25 percent off sitewide

Nomad - Get up to 90 percent off overstock items

Woot - Get up to 80% off Apple chargers, cases, and more

Belkin - Buy one, get one 30 percent off

Casely - 25 percent off best-selling iPhone cases

Hyper - Get up to 50 percent off hubs, chargers, and accessories with code LUCKY50

JBL - Get up to 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers and more

Moment - Get up to 67 percent off photography accessories

AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $49 off AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2

Take up to $49 off AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The year's best price on the AirPods Pro 2 returned to Amazon this week, available for $199.99, down from $249.00. We've seen a few other retailers match this price in 2023, but as of this week only Amazon is offering this sale on the earbuds. Additionally, we're tracking a solid deal on the AirPods 2 at $99.00 on Amazon this week.



2023 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $200 off the new MacBook Pro

Take up to $200 off the new MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon kicked off the week with record low discounts on Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. You'll find up to $200 off these computers on Amazon, and B&H Photo is matching a few of the sales.



Apple Watch SE

What's the deal? Take $30 off the Apple Watch SE (gen 2)

Take $30 off the Apple Watch SE (gen 2) Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Moving to wearables, Amazon knocked the price of the second generation Apple Watch SE back down to its all-time low of $219.99, from $249.00. The 40mm model is still available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum at this price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.