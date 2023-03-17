Best Apple Deals of the Week: Saint Patrick's Day Accessory Deals Appear Alongside Low Prices on AirPods and MacBook Pro

by

This week saw the arrival of all-time low prices on a selection of Apple products including the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, second generation Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro 2. Additionally, we're tracking a few accessory sales celebrating Saint Patrick's Day at places like ZAGG, Casely, Belkin, and more.

grass deals heroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Saint Patrick's Day Sales

Today is Saint Patrick's Day, and a few Apple-related accessory companies have introduced discounts and offers to celebrate the holiday. We covered a few of these earlier in the week, including ZAGG and Mophie's sitewide discount, and listed some others below.

In regards to Woot's sale, shoppers should remember that the company has the Beats Fit Pro for the all-time low price of $144.95 this weekend, down from $199.95. It's available in the black, white, sage gray, and stone purple color options, and it is in brand new condition.

  • ZAGG/Mophie - Get 25 percent off sitewide
  • Nomad - Get up to 90 percent off overstock items
  • Woot - Get up to 80% off Apple chargers, cases, and more
  • Belkin - Buy one, get one 30 percent off
  • Casely - 25 percent off best-selling iPhone cases
  • Hyper - Get up to 50 percent off hubs, chargers, and accessories with code LUCKY50
  • JBL - Get up to 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers and more
  • Moment - Get up to 67 percent off photography accessories

AirPods

airpods pro 2 new grass

  • What's the deal? Take up to $49 off AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.00

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

The year's best price on the AirPods Pro 2 returned to Amazon this week, available for $199.99, down from $249.00. We've seen a few other retailers match this price in 2023, but as of this week only Amazon is offering this sale on the earbuds. Additionally, we're tracking a solid deal on the AirPods 2 at $99.00 on Amazon this week.

2023 MacBook Pro

new macbook pro grass

  • What's the deal? Take up to $200 off the new MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
14-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) for $1,899.00

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) for $2,299.00

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 1TB) for $2,499.00

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Max, 1TB) for $3,299.00

Amazon kicked off the week with record low discounts on Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. You'll find up to $200 off these computers on Amazon, and B&H Photo is matching a few of the sales.

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se grass 2

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off the Apple Watch SE (gen 2)
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $219.00

Moving to wearables, Amazon knocked the price of the second generation Apple Watch SE back down to its all-time low of $219.99, from $249.00. The 40mm model is still available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum at this price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 11 New Features

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Predicted to See First Price Increase Since iPhone X

Wednesday March 15, 2023 7:49 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than previous Pro models, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note this week, Pu predicted the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame,...
Read Full Article296 comments
reddit app icon

Reddit Went Down Due to 'Major Outage'

Tuesday March 14, 2023 12:39 pm PDT by
Reddit is currently down for most users due to a "major outage" affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit's status page indicates the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. "Reddit is currently offline," reads a notice on the Reddit Status page. Reddit is "working to identify the issue," but there is no timeframe for a...
Read Full Article
unreleased apple magic charger

Collectors Discover Unreleased Apple 'Magic Charger' Accessory

Tuesday March 14, 2023 3:05 am PDT by
Collectors based in Asia have discovered an unreleased MagSafe charging peripheral called the "Magic Charger," which Apple seemingly scrapped upon getting to the manufacturing stage. Image via @TheBlueMister Rare Apple product collector and Twitter user "TheBlueMister" first shared images of the unreleased accessory late last year. Since then, several other collectors seem to have got their...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Shares New AirPods Pro Ad Highlighting Up to 2x Active Noise Cancellation

Wednesday March 15, 2023 6:17 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad for the second-generation AirPods Pro on its YouTube channel. The one-minute video is focused on the second-generation AirPods Pro offering up to twice as much Active Noise Cancellation as the original AirPods Pro. Set to the song "Where Is My Mind?" by Tkay Maidza, the ad shows a woman wearing AirPods Pro as she walks through a busy city. With Active Noise...
Read Full Article50 comments
maxresdefault

T-Mobile to Acquire Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile Brand

Wednesday March 15, 2023 3:33 pm PDT by
U.S. carrier T-Mobile today announced that it plans to acquire Mint Mobile, the affordable smartphone brand that is promoted by and backed by actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert teamed up for a video letting customers know about the coming acquisition. The deal is for Ka'ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum, with T-Mobile paying...
Read Full Article166 comments
mr white apple headset leaked ribbon cables

First Real-World Look at Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Parts Seemingly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday March 13, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online. The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
Read Full Article114 comments