Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Hit $199.99 on Amazon ($49 Off)

Amazon today has returned with the year's best price on the AirPods Pro 2 at $199.99, down from $249.00. The last time we saw this deal was earlier in March when Verizon was offering it, but as of this week only Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the best price on the AirPods Pro 2 that we've seen so far in 2023. Amazon is providing a delivery estimate of March 15 for Prime members. Additionally, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00, which is another best price of the year so far.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earphones feature better noise-canceling technology than the previous generation, improved Transparency mode, and an H2 chip. Overall, the earphones are similar in design to the original AirPods Pro, featuring a rounded design with silicone ear tips and a short stem.

