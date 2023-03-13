Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Hit $199.99 on Amazon ($49 Off)
Amazon today has returned with the year's best price on the AirPods Pro 2 at $199.99, down from $249.00. The last time we saw this deal was earlier in March when Verizon was offering it, but as of this week only Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 at this price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the best price on the AirPods Pro 2 that we've seen so far in 2023. Amazon is providing a delivery estimate of March 15 for Prime members. Additionally, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00, which is another best price of the year so far.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earphones feature better noise-canceling technology than the previous generation, improved Transparency mode, and an H2 chip. Overall, the earphones are similar in design to the original AirPods Pro, featuring a rounded design with silicone ear tips and a short stem.
We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
