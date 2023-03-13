Deals: Save Up to $200 on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro With New All-Time Low Prices

by

B&H Photo and Amazon today are offering new discounts on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pros, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. The majority of the sales can be found on B&H Photo this time around, but Amazon is matching a few of them.

14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is on sale for $1,899.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $1,999.00. At $100 off, this is actually a second-best price on this version of the MacBook Pro, as we saw a $200 discount in February for a very brief time.

$100 OFF
14-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) for $1,899.00

The only other 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale is the 12-Core M2 Max notebook with 1TB, and it's priced at $2,899.00, down from $3,099.00. This is the first time we've ever seen a discount on an M2 Max version of the new MacBook Pro, and it's now an all-time low price.

$200 OFF
14-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Max, 1TB) for $2,899.00

16-Inch MacBook Pro

For the larger display models, the 12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. For more storage, the 12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00.

m2 macbook pro pink

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) for $2,299.00

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 1TB) for $2,499.00

Lastly, the 12-Core M2 Max, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro has been discounted to $3,299.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $3,499.00. All three 16-inch MacBook Pro sales represent best-ever prices for these computers.

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Max, 1TB) for $3,299.00

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

