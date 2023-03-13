Deals: Apple Watch SE Drops to Best-Ever Price of $219.99 on Amazon

Amazon today has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for the all-time low price of $219.99, down from $249.00. Deals on the second generation Apple Watch SE have been rare so far in 2023, making this a good opportunity for anyone who's been waiting for deals on the lower-cost version of the Apple Watch.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, you can get the Midnight Aluminum and Silver Aluminum Apple Watch SE in S/M and M/L for this price, although some models are seeing delivery dates stretch into April. The Starlight Aluminum is available but only in the S/M option.

It's been months since we've tracked record low prices on the Apple Watch SE, and today's deals on Amazon even beat the prices we saw on Black Friday by about $10. We currently aren't tracking any all-time low prices on the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE, although Amazon does have a solid second-best price on the Midnight Aluminum model at $249.00, down from $279.00.

