Renders Depict iPhone 15 Plus With Slimmed Bezels, USB-C Port, Dynamic Island and More

The 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus could have some minor design updates compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, according to renders that were shared today by 9to5Mac. The images are said to be based on CAD drawings of the devices that were provided to Apple's supply chain for device manufacturing, and they follow leaks that we've previously seen for both the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro.
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 15 Plus, image via 9to5Mac
Like the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus will feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch, with Apple bringing the Dynamic Island design to the entire iPhone lineup in 2023. It will also include a Lightning port instead of a USB-C port, another change that Apple is making to all iPhone 15 devices.
The images indicate that in addition to a Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 Plus will have slightly slimmer bezels, and there may be minor tweaks to the size and thickness of the device. 9to5Mac says that the iPhone 15 Plus CAD design features "slightly rounded edges" for a smoother transition from the front of the device to the back and a slightly thicker camera bump.
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus
160.87mm tall
160.84mm tall
77.76mm wide
78.07mm wide
7.81mm thick
7.79mm thick
Apple's iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be identical in design and feature set to the iPhone 15, and it will continue to include a dual-lens camera with Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. The main difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be battery size, as the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches and the iPhone 15 is 6.1 inches.
Other iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumored features include the same A16 chip that's in the iPhone 14 Pro models, a Qualcomm X70 modem, and blue and pink color options. More on what's expected for the iPhone 15 can be found in our dedicated roundup.
We also have a roundup of features expected for the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will include a faster A17 chip, a titanium chassis, a more curved design, and camera improvements, among other additions.
Images said to depict the standard iPhone 15 model were today provided to MacRumors and shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21, giving us our first look at the iPhone 15's design in full. The images show off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone, which is replacing the Lightning port that Apple has used for every iPhone since 2012. The entire iPhone 15 lineup will transition to USB-C...
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual. So far, rumors suggest the Pro models will have at least eight exclusive features that will not be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as outlined below.
An overview of the eight features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with...
Apple has reportedly secured all available orders for N3, TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process that is likely to be used in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup as well as new MacBooks scheduled for launch in the second half of 2023.
According to a paywalled DigiTimes report, Apple has procured 100% of the initial N3 supply, which is said to have a high yield, despite the higher costs...
Apple has made notable progress on noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Planned as a future Apple Watch feature, Apple wants to use the function to allow diabetics and others to test their blood glucose levels without needing to prick the skin for blood testing.
To test glucose levels without blood, Apple is developing a...
With every iteration of the iPhone, Apple changes the available color options, often introducing a special color or set of colors that set new iPhones apart from the prior generation. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple introduced a dark purple, while the standard iPhone 14 was offered in a purple shade.
Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models will also come in unique colors, and 9to5Mac says that an...
Younger Americans prefer Apple over rival companies by significant margins, driving a generational shift toward Apple devices and social pressure, the Financial Times reports.
According to the report, younger consumers are concerned about being socially ostracised for not having an iPhone – a phenomenon that is driving young people to buy other Apple products and services, leading to...
An in-depth report published today by The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen highlights instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone passcode before stealing the device in order to gain access to the device, data, and money.
All of the victims interviewed said their iPhones were stolen while they were out socializing at bars and other public places at night. Some...