Renders Depict iPhone 15 Plus With Slimmed Bezels, USB-C Port, Dynamic Island and More

The 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus could have some minor design updates compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, according to renders that were shared today by 9to5Mac. The images are said to be based on CAD drawings of the devices that were provided to Apple's supply chain for device manufacturing, and they follow leaks that we've previously seen for both the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro.

‌iPhone 14‌ Plus vs. ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, image via 9to5Mac

Like the ‌iPhone 15‌, the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus will feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch, with Apple bringing the ‌Dynamic Island‌ design to the entire iPhone lineup in 2023. It will also include a Lightning port instead of a USB-C port, another change that Apple is making to all ‌iPhone 15‌ devices.



The images indicate that in addition to a ‌Dynamic Island‌, the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus will have slightly slimmer bezels, and there may be minor tweaks to the size and thickness of the device. 9to5Mac says that the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus CAD design features "slightly rounded edges" for a smoother transition from the front of the device to the back and a slightly thicker camera bump.

‌iPhone 15‌ Plus ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus 160.87mm tall 160.84mm tall 77.76mm wide 78.07mm wide 7.81mm thick 7.79mm thick

Apple's ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is expected to be identical in design and feature set to the ‌iPhone 15‌, and it will continue to include a dual-lens camera with Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. The main difference between the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is expected to be battery size, as the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is 6.7 inches and the ‌iPhone 15‌ is 6.1 inches.



Other ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus rumored features include the same A16 chip that's in the iPhone 14 Pro models, a Qualcomm X70 modem, and blue and pink color options. More on what's expected for the ‌iPhone 15‌ can be found in our dedicated roundup.

We also have a roundup of features expected for the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, which will include a faster A17 chip, a titanium chassis, a more curved design, and camera improvements, among other additions.