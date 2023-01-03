Miss Dark Sky? Here Are 5 Top Weather Apps for iPhone

Dark Sky was one of the most popular weather apps for iPhone, but after being bought by Apple, the app has officially shut down. With Dark Sky now no longer working, it has left many of its loyal users wondering what weather app they should now use.



Users loved Dark Sky thanks to its UI, rich and insightful weather information, and real-time alerts and notification. Apple bought Dark Sky in 2020 and ported over many of its features into the stock weather app on ‌iPhone‌. Below, we've listed five popular weather apps for ‌iPhone‌, according to the App Store. All of the apps are free, but some of them have subscriptions to unlock additional in-app features.



1. Apple Weather



The Apple Weather app comes pre-installed on every ‌iPhone‌. The app uses data from multiple sources and has seen a major facelift in the last year with richer weather information, thanks to Apple's purchase of Dark Sky. Apple Weather includes real-time alerts, notifications, and warnings for heavy rain, hurricanes, and more in select areas. Apple Weather is entirely free to use. [Direct Link]



2. CARROT Weather



CARROT Weather is one of the most popular weather apps on ‌iPhone‌, thanks to its unique design and personality. Unlike most weather apps, CARROT Weather has a sense of personality with snarky and sometimes "overkill" comments and commentary about the weather. On top of its unique character, the app has insightful and rich weather information, with an in-app subscription unlocking additional features such as notifications, widgets, and more. [Direct Link]



3. AccuWeather



AccuWeather is one of the oldest weather apps on ‌iPhone‌, built on the data provided by AccuWeather. AccuWeather has rich and advanced weather data, supported by satellite imagery and its trademarked "Superior Accuracy" approach to weather. AccuWeather is free on the ‌App Store‌ but does have an in-app subscription that unlocks additional features. [Direct Link]



4. Weather Channel



The #1 ‌App Store‌ weather app for ‌iPhone‌, the Weather Channel is one of the most common and mainstream weather apps people use. With all the typical weather features, Weather Channel provides a free, ad-supported experience on ‌iPhone‌, with a subscription to enable an ad-free experience, up to 15-minute forecasts, 72-hour future-looking radar predictions, and more. [Direct Link]



5. NOAA Radar & Weather Forecast



For users in the United States, an appealing app may be NOAA Radar & Weather Forecast. The app uses rich weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which helps the app provide timely and real-time information on storms, wildfires, hurricanes, drought, and more. The free app comes with a subscription that unlocks more detailed forecasts, an ad-free experience, customization features, and more. [Direct Link]