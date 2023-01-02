Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney Teases Fortnite Returning to iOS in 2023 As Legal Battle Continues

by

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has teased a return of Fortnite to iOS in 2023, nearly three years after the best-selling game was removed from the App Store for violating platform rules, marking the start of a contentious and high-profile legal battle.

fortnite apple featured
In a tweet to celebrate the new year, Sweeney said, "Next year on iOS!" followed by an image of a Fortnite character looking up at fireworks that spell out 2023. It's unclear what prompted Sweeney to make the tweet, as both Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ are in an ongoing battle with no final decision.

Fortnite was removed from the ‌App Store‌ in August 2020 after ‌Epic Games‌ included a direct payment option in the game that circumvented Apple's in-app purchasing system, violating ‌App Store‌ rules. Apple ultimately removed Fortnite from the App Store, placing the blame directly on Epic for violating its rules. A statement from Apple at the time:

Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.

Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem - including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we're glad they've built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.

The removal of Fortnite from the ‌App Store‌ caused ‌Epic Games‌ to file a lawsuit against the Cupertino tech-gianmt. "We're fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers. And it'll be a hell of a fight!" Sweeney said at the time.

Three years later, both ‌Epic Games‌ and Apple are now appealing a court decision made in September 2021 that would have required Apple to allow developers to add in-app links to outside websites, paving the way for alternate payment options that do not require developers to use the in-app purchase system.

‌Epic Games‌ claims Apple's control over iOS and the ‌App Store‌ is anti-competitive and that alternative app stores should be allowed on the iPhone. Apple, on the other hand, believes the ‌App Store‌ remains the safest and most trusted way for developers to target users and users to explore apps. Sweeney has previously called the ‌App Store‌ a "disservice to developers."

For a full round-up of events and the latest developments of the high-profile case, see our guide.

Tags: App Store, Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
20 minutes ago at 05:11 am

Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users.
Yeah, because Sweeney really, really didn’t want to orchestrate the (clearly planned) ‘1984’ campaign.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ponzicoinbro Avatar
ponzicoinbro
12 minutes ago at 05:19 am

Yeah, because Sweeney really, really didn’t want to orchestrate the (clearly planned) ‘1984’ campaign.
Sweeney and his like pushing for the metaverse while crying censorship is chef's kiss. The metaverse concept is a nightmare, especially for children.

Chat GPT acknowledges just a few of the downsides mentioned in the press, and then there is all the stalking, trolling and illegal activity that would need to be moderated. A mountain of issues requiring an inhuman level of policing, supervision and engineering headaches.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Chinese New Year 2023

Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Read Full Article49 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article308 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article381 comments
ios 16 font change 2

iOS 16 Exploit Lets You Change Your iPhone's Font System-Wide

Friday December 30, 2022 2:58 am PST by
While Apple has increased the level of customization iPhone users have access to over the years, the iPhone's system-wide font has been one thing users have not been able to change. Thanks to a new tool created by a developer, however, users will now be able to change their iPhone's font if they're running an older version of iOS 16. The developer, Zhuowei Zhang, made a tool that changes an...
Read Full Article106 comments
apple watch ecg wrist

Apple Watch Can Accurately Predict Stress Levels, Study Shows

Thursday December 29, 2022 9:16 am PST by
The Apple Watch can accurately predict stress levels, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada (via MyHealthyApple). Using the Apple Watch Series 6's ECG sensor, the researchers found that there was a close association between ECG data, including heart acceleration and deceleration capacity, and participants' reported stress levels at the time the...
Read Full Article68 comments
homekit showdown 2 thumb

Apple Adds iOS 16.2's Home App Upgrade to Internal List of Major Issues

Friday December 30, 2022 7:16 am PST by
Apple has marked iOS 16.2's Home architecture update as a major issue by adding it to an internal list of issues typically only reserved for widespread and noteworthy problems, indicating the update caused widespread and systemic issues to users' HomeKit devices and setup. Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 16.2, which included an option for users to update their Home app to a new, more...
Read Full Article144 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple

Apple Didn't Release Any New Macs This Quarter for First Time Since 2000

Friday December 30, 2022 1:00 am PST by
The fourth quarter of 2022 this week becomes the first with no new Mac models in 22 years as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to 2023. Historically, Apple released at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between October and December, starting in 2001 with the launch of the...
Read Full Article124 comments