Apple Music Sing Limited to Latest Apple TV, Not Coming to Older Models

Apple earlier today announced a new feature coming to Apple Music that will allow users to sing along to their favorite songs, either alone or with friends and family. The new feature will be a perfect fit ahead of the holidays and parties; unfortunately, there is one big catch.



‌Apple Music‌ Sing will only work with the latest Apple TV 4K model, which was announced in October, according to Apple's press release earlier today. The limitation will mean customers of older ‌Apple TV‌ models will miss out on the new feature. ‌Apple Music‌ Sing will also be available on the iPhone 11 and later and the third-generation iPad Pro and later.

It's unclear why only the latest ‌Apple TV‌ is supported, especially since ‌Apple Music‌ Sing is ideal on a large TV screen with friends and family gathered around. Compared to older models, the new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K has the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+. ‌Apple Music‌ Sing will be available later this month.