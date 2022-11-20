Apple Executive Phil Schiller Deactivates Twitter Account

Schiller often used his account to promote new Apple products, services, software, and initiatives and interact with customers. As noted on Twitter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, Schiller's account no longer exists. The account had over 200,000 followers and was created in November 2008 according to a web archive of the account dated November 4.
Yesterday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that former President Trump's account would be reinstated on the platform following its suspension in January 2021. In a recent interview, Apple's CEO Tim Cook commented about the future of Twitter and the social media platform's relationship with Apple. During the interview, Cook said he remained hopeful Twitter would uphold its moderation standard under the new leadership.
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered.
iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
We're just one week away from Black Friday, and today Target has decided to share a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect online and in stores next week. This includes the typical range of Black Friday sales, like TVs and streaming devices, as well as a few Apple products.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chip and platform, promising to "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with "groundbreaking" experiences. The new chip is expected to launch in flagship Android smartphones later this year, but benchmarks suggest it cannot compete with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which powers iPhone 14 Pro models.
While the latest chip...
While we're still around 10 months away from Apple introducing the iPhone 15 lineup, rumors already suggest that the higher-end Pro models will have even more exclusive features than usual compared to the standard models next year.
In September, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models would likely encourage Apple to increase differentiation between the iPhone 15...
Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products.
The eligible products are as follows: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation...
If you're looking to cut down on the amount of time you spend performing certain actions on your iPhone, there's usually a solution hidden in Apple's mobile operating system. Here are 12 quick iOS tips that once you start using will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.
This article assumes you're using an iPhone running iOS 16, but some of these tips will work on iPad and...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would give the devices a significant speed advantage over existing models.
Thunderbolt 3 theoretically offers bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, while the Lightning connector has USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps on all...
