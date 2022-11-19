Top Stories: Emergency SOS via Satellite Launches, iOS 16.2 Beta Features, and More

by

Meeting its promise of a November launch, Apple this week activated its Emergency SOS via Satellite service for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in the U.S. and Canada, with more countries to come.

top stories 19nov2022
This week also saw some new additions for iOS 16.2 as it works its way through the beta testing process ahead of a public launch next month, while we saw fresh rumors about next year's iPhone 15 and leaked photos of an unreleased "Magic Charger" from Apple. We're also about to head into the holiday shopping season, so keep an eye out for some great deals!

Testing Apple's New Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

All four iPhone 14 models support a new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that allows the devices to connect directly to a satellite, enabling users to send text messages to emergency services when outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The service launched in the U.S. and Canada this week and is free to use for the first two years.

Testing Emergency SOS via Satellite Thumb
Emergency SOS via Satellite includes a demo mode in the Settings app, allowing us to test out the feature without actually contacting emergency services. Check out our hands-on video.

Apple said the service will be expanded to the UK and three additional countries in Europe in December.

Kuo: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Will Have Slower USB-C Ports Compared to Pro Models

iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This would result in significantly faster wired data transfer speeds compared to existing iPhones with Lightning.

iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature
While the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to have a USB-C port, Kuo said those devices will remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps.

iOS 16.2 Will Let You Disable Wallpaper and Notifications for Always-On Display

Starting with iOS 16.2, currently in beta and expected to be released in December, iPhone 14 Pro users can hide the wallpaper and notifications in Always-On display mode. This results in the Lock Screen having a solid black, minimal appearance in Always-On mode, similar to many Android smartphones.

always on display options
In the iOS 16.2 beta, the new "Show Wallpaper" and "Show Notifications" toggles are located in the Settings app under Display & Brightness → Always On Display.

Images of Unreleased 'Apple Magic Charger' Surface Online

Images of an unreleased MagSafe accessory called the "Apple Magic Charger" have surfaced online over the past couple of weeks. It appears that Apple decided against releasing the accessory.

unreleased apple magic charger
The accessory features an aluminum rounded square with an embedded MagSafe charger that can be pushed out into a vertical position. It looks similar to Apple's discontinued iPhone Lightning Dock.

Apple to Hold Black Friday Event Starting November 25

Apple's annual four-day shopping event from Black Friday through Cyber Monday begins November 25 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia, and many other countries.

apple shopping event 2022
As usual, customers can receive a free Apple gift card with the purchase of a qualifying product, ranging from any iPhone 13 model to the second-generation AirPods Pro. For more deals, check out our Black Friday roundup and our summary of all the best deals already available.

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

iOS 16.2 is currently in beta testing and is expected to be released to the public in December. The update includes many new features and changes for the iPhone, such as Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform.

iOS 16
We've rounded up eight new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.2, including two new Lock Screen widgets from Apple, improvements to Live Activities, a revamped Home app, and more.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article36 comments
A16 iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic Outperforms Latest Snapdragon 8 Chip Coming to Android Phones Later This Year

Thursday November 17, 2022 12:57 am PST by
Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chip and platform, promising to "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with "groundbreaking" experiences. The new chip is expected to launch in flagship Android smartphones later this year, but benchmarks suggest it cannot compete with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which powers iPhone 14 Pro models. While the latest chip...
Read Full Article82 comments
maxresdefault

Testing Apple's New Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:56 am PST by
Apple today officially launched the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's available for the iPhone 14 models, so we thought we'd test it out to see just how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Emergency SOS via satellite is designed to allow users to connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when out...
Read Full Article81 comments
apple shopping event 2022

Apple to Hold Black Friday Shopping Event Starting on November 25

Thursday November 17, 2022 4:30 am PST by
Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products. The eligible products are as follows: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation...
Read Full Article65 comments
icloud com redesign

Apple Launches Revamped iCloud.com Website With All-New Design

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple today rolled out a new design on iCloud.com following several weeks of beta testing. The page now features a colorful wallpaper with tiles for your Apple ID account and Apple apps like Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar, and Notes. There is also a tile with icons for additional apps like Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more. The page can be customized, with users able to choose ...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Display and Camera

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Thunderbolt Port With Significant Advantage Over Lightning

Thursday November 17, 2022 8:28 am PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would give the devices a significant speed advantage over existing models. Thunderbolt 3 theoretically offers bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, while the Lightning connector has USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps on all...
Read Full Article174 comments