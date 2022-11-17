Apple to Hold Black Friday Shopping Event Starting on November 25

Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products.



The eligible products are as follows:



iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card

Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case, AirPods Max: Up to a $75 gift card

Apple Watch SE: Up to a $50 gift card

Entry-level iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air: Up to a $50 gift card

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac: Up to a $250 gift card

Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, second-generation Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger: Up to a $50 gift card

Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex: Up to a $50 gift card

Customers trading in their current device for a new product may still be eligible for a gift card. The event will run for four days and will be available through Apple's online store in the United States, the United Kingdom, and select other countries.