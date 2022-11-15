iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature to Expand to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK Next Month

The iPhone 14 lineup's Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite features will launch in four additional countries next month, Apple today announced.



In its press release announcing that Emergency SOS and ‌Find My‌ via satellite for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro models will roll out later today, Apple mentioned that the feature will be coming to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December, following the debut of the service in North America. In September, a report claimed that Apple would launch Emergency SOS via satellite in additional countries before the end of 2022, followed by even more regions next year.

The feature is set to officially launch later today for ‌iPhone 14‌ users running iOS 16.1 in the United States and Canada only. The service is included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new ‌iPhone 14‌ model.