iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature to Expand to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK Next Month

by

The iPhone 14 lineup's Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite features will launch in four additional countries next month, Apple today announced.

In its press release announcing that Emergency SOS and ‌Find My‌ via satellite for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro models will roll out later today, Apple mentioned that the feature will be coming to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December, following the debut of the service in North America. In September, a report claimed that Apple would launch Emergency SOS via satellite in additional countries before the end of 2022, followed by even more regions next year.

The feature is set to officially launch later today for ‌iPhone 14‌ users running iOS 16.1 in the United States and Canada only. The service is included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new ‌iPhone 14‌ model.

ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
52 minutes ago at 05:09 am
That's faster than expected. I would have thought this will take years to be available outside the US like many other things.
contacos Avatar
contacos
43 minutes ago at 05:17 am
I was exited about Germany for a moment but then I realised I dont actually have an iPhone 14 LOL
pauloregan Avatar
pauloregan
16 minutes ago at 05:45 am

Are there many places to get lost in the UK? I feel like we're always only a 5 minute walk from a CoOp or random housing estate! lol
Driving around Leeds.
