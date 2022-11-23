Amazon Black Friday Apple TV 4K Sale Has 2021 Model for Just $79.99

Amazon's Black Friday deals keep coming strong as we get nearer to the 25th, and today the retailer has introduced an even better price on the 2021 Apple TV 4K. You can get the 32GB model for $79.99, down from its original $179.00 price tag.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Likewise, the 64GB Apple TV 4K from 2021 is down as well, available for $99.99, from $199.00. Both of these sales beat the previous record lows by about $20, and are the best prices we've tracked from any retailer to date.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.