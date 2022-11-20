Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Has the AirPods Pro 2 at $199.99 ($49 off)
Earlier this weekend, Woot introduced a new all-time low price on the second-generation AirPods Pro, and that deal quickly sold out. Today, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 at $199.99, down from $249.00. This is just $2 higher than Woot's sale and stock appears more stable, so it's a great chance to get the earbuds at nearly their best-ever price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
As of writing, the AirPods Pro 2 have an estimated delivery between November 23 and November 25 for most residences in the United States. They're shipped and sold directly from Amazon as well, and this deal is automatically applied so you won't need any discount code.
Those shopping for the first-generation AirPods Pro can get the earbuds for $159.99 on Verizon, which is a record low price. If you need an in-depth breakdown on the differences between the AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Pro 2, check out our Buyer's Guide detailing all of the similarities and differences between each model.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.
