Deals: First-Gen AirPods Pro With MagSafe Hit Low Price of $159.99 ($90 Off)

Verizon today is discounting Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case to $159.99, down from $249.99. As with other Verizon sales, free two day shipping is available and you don't need to be a Verizon customer to get this deal.

This price point on the AirPods Pro is a match of the previous all-time low price that we most recently saw very briefly on Amazon. Stock for the 2021 AirPods Pro has been dwindling since the announcement of the second generation model, so Verizon's deal today makes for a great chance to get the previous generation model at its best price before it disappears again.

This model of the AirPods Pro was introduced in 2021 with the MagSafe Charging Case, but otherwise the headphones themselves are the same as the 2019 AirPods Pro.

Verizon also has a great deal on the HomePod mini, with every color dropping to $79.99, down from $99.99. HomePod mini deals are also very rare, making for another solid early Black Friday offer from the carrier.

