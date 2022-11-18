Apple Watch Ultra Drops to $739 With Select Bands ($60 Off)
We're still a week away from Black Friday, but deals are already starting to hit with increasing frequency. The latest one comes from Amazon with a $60 discount on a number of Apple Watch Ultra configurations, bringing them down to $739.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the lowest pricing we've seen for the Apple Watch Ultra, which was just released in September. Previous maximum discounts have only been in the $20 range on select band options.
Configurations currently carrying the discounted price include:
It's possible that other band options could be added to the sale in the coming hours, so be sure to check whether your preferred configuration is eligible for the discount.
For more Black Friday-related deals, be sure to check our post highlighting all of the current deals available on Apple products, as well as our Black Friday roundup that will be regularly updated over the next week and beyond.
