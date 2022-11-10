Deals: Apple's iPad Mini 6 on Sale for Best-Ever Price of $399.99 ($99 Off)

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 today on Amazon for $399.99, down from $499.00. This remains the best deal we've ever tracked on the iPad mini 6, and it's available in three colors: Starlight, Space Gray, and Purple.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The iPad mini 6 is shipped and sold directly from Amazon, with the fastest Prime delivery estimated for November 17. As of writing, only Amazon is offering these $99 discounts on the iPad mini 6.

This time around, only the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is on sale at an all-time low price. We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.