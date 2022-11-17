Deals: HomePod Mini Drops to $79.99 in All Colors

Verizon today introduced one of the first big Black Friday discounts of the season, offering a rare low price on Apple's HomePod mini. You can get the smart speaker for $79.99 in all colors, down from $99.99, and you don't need to be a Verizon customer to get this deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although we have seen the HomePod mini drop to lower prices in the past, any discounts on the accessory have been supremely rare in the last year; in 2022 alone, we only tracked prices below $89.99 once or twice. This makes Verizon's offer quite valuable for anyone who's been waiting for any sale on the HomePod mini this holiday season.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.