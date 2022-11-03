'That's What We Do, We Wait' Says Fake Apple Employee in New Samsung Ad Mocking Lack of Foldable iPhone

Samsung this week released a new anti-Apple "On the Fence" ad that once again targets Apple's lack of foldable devices. In the spot, a man sits on a fence overlooking a retail store designed to look like an Apple Store.

"Hey, what are you doing up there?" asks an Apple-like employee. "You can't sit on the fence." "But on the Samsung side, they have folding phones and epic cameras," replies the man. His speech attracts another "Apple" customer interested in foldable devices, while the fake Apple employee tries to talk him out of leaving. "We're waiting for all that to come over here," explains the employee.

"Why? It's already over there," replies the potential Samsung customer. "Because that's what we do. We wait," says the fake Apple employee.

Samsung has a long history of poking fun at Apple in its ad spots and insulting Apple devices in order to promote its own products. Samsung's Anti-Apple ads have picked up in recent months, with Samsung focusing heavily on the fact that Apple has not yet come out with a foldable device.

Samsung in September, for example, launched a first-to-foldables campaign mocking the iPhone's lack of innovation while promoting Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip features. "What's the hold on the Fold, Apple?" Samsung asked. Samsung also encouraged people to "join the Flip side," choosing a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device over the iPhone 14 models.

There's no word as of yet on when Apple might come out with some kind of foldable device, and Samsung has indeed been selling foldable smartphones since 2019. Early Fold devices had a long list of issues with screen quality and durability, which perhaps explains why Apple has waited to come out with a foldable device.

Newer foldables from Samsung are more durable and have fewer issues, but continue to have high price points ranging from $900 for the latest Z Flip to $1,600 for the latest Z Fold.