Samsung Wants You to 'Join the Flip Side' Instead of Buying an iPhone 14 Pro

Following the announcement of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung has released a new ad that seems to be aimed at convincing iPhone customers to try out its latest Galaxy Z Flip4, which, as the name suggests - flips.

The ad, titled "Join the flip side," starts with a Flip4 user showing off the device's design to what is presumed to be an ‌iPhone‌ user, highlighting features such as how it can stand up by itself to take group selfies. "I would never switch to Samsung. I love my phone," the ‌iPhone‌ user says, possibly playing on the idea of ‌iPhone‌ users being "stubborn" to try devices made by companies other than Apple.

The ‌iPhone‌ customer then becomes obsessed with everything that flips open and closed, such as a book, a toilet seat, and more. In multiple segments, the ‌iPhone‌ user is obsessed with folding things, such as a pizza, all while repeating to themselves phrases like "I've always loved my phone," "I would never switch," and "I will never switch to Samsung."

Towards the end, the ‌iPhone‌ user wakes up from the nightmare and attempts to fold their smartphone in half, and since it doesn't, they place an order for the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Before the ‌iPhone 14‌ launch, Samsung released another ad mocking the "lack of innovation" expected for Apple's latest phones compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip4.