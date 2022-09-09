Samsung Trolls Apple Over Lack of Innovation in Latest iPhone Lineup

by

Samsung today continued on with its ad campaign denigrating Apple devices, this time sharing a series of tweets highlighting Apple's lack of a foldable iPhone and pitting the iPhone 14 Pro's 48-megapixel camera against the Galaxy S22's 108-megapixel camera.

samsung anti apple ad
"What the Flip, Apple?" reads the first tweet, which points out the launch date of Samsung's first foldable device. The second tweet has the same first-to foldables theme, while the third notes that Samsung devices have had higher megapixel cameras for several years.


Samsung has been sharing anti-Apple ads since before the new iPhone 14 models were announced, and the company has a long history of insulting Apple devices in order to promote its own products. "Buckle up for Apple's latest launch," said an ad released in early September. "As you enter a world where heads will turn, must none in your direction. Where the highest resolution smartphone will be in someone else's pocket."

A second "Join the flip side" ad that came out on Thursday attempted to persuade ‌iPhone‌ users to swap to the Galaxy Flip by showing a diehard ‌iPhone‌ fan lusting over foldable technology.

Samsung has in the past mocked Apple design decisions such as the removal of the headphone jack only to follow suit and make the same move a few years later. Samsung has a leg up in this case as it was first to market with foldable devices and high-resolution cameras, but it will be interesting to see if there are ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ features that Samsung ends up adopting in the future.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
21 minutes ago at 02:55 pm
Clearly they've never been to Dynamic Island.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BC2009 Avatar
BC2009
20 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
Wah... so sad for Samsung. Next up Samsung is going to mock Apple for something they will copy within one or two years. Headphone jack anyone?

Maybe in a year when Samsung has a SOC that outperforms the A13 from the iPhone 11, Apple can say "You're almost there. We've been pulling that level of performance for 4 years, 3 months and 2 days".
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
20 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
And yet Apple sold more iPhones this morning than Samsung will sell Galaxies all year. :rolleyes:

Samsung ad campaigns seem aimed more at re-assuring their own customers rather than trying to gain new ones.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
19 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
This is so sad and pathetic. Apple never even thinks about them and they can't stop with the jealousy. I really believe high school students run Samsung's marketing team.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chrjy Avatar
Chrjy
19 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
If you like Android great but Samsung seriously have some issues....all they ever do is talk about Apple.
Don't ever talk about your competition....that is marketing 101. They are like a petulant child.
If you enjoy Android devices, go for it.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
STOCK411 Avatar
STOCK411
20 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
And in about a year the next samsung "phone" will have a copycat
[HEADING=2]Dynamic Island [/HEADING]
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Read Full Article346 comments
MR Logo Far Out Event Live Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected

Wednesday September 7, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Read Full Article2133 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

Dynamic Island: First Look at iPhone 14 Pro's New Pill-Shaped Cutout

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices. With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Read Full Article244 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Pricing

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:26 am PDT by
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard. The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Read Full Article252 comments
f1662572972

Apple Removes SIM Card Tray on All iPhone 14 Models in U.S.

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and instead rely entirely on eSIM technology. Tech specs on Apple's website confirm the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not compatible with physical SIM cards and instead have dual eSIM support, allowing for multiple cellular plans to be activated on a...
Read Full Article700 comments
iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article90 comments
iOS 16 Customizable Lock Screen

Apple to Release iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on September 12

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available to all users with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models on Monday, September 12. iOS 16 was first previewed by Apple in June, and over the last several months, it has undergone beta testing with app developers and members of the public beta program. iOS 16 is a significant release, with major features including an entirely...
Read Full Article18 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in Just 11 Minutes

Wednesday September 7, 2022 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all...
Read Full Article91 comments