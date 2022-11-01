Amazon Gives Prime Subscribers Access to 100 Million Songs

by

Amazon today announced an expansion of Amazon Music, which is now available almost in full to Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon is providing Amazon Prime users with access to the full catalog of 100 million Amazon Music songs, up from the original two million songs that were available.

amazon prime music
Amazon Prime subscribers are not getting unlimited on-demand access to Amazon Music tracks, but the full catalog is available when using shuffle mode. Songs are ad-free, and users can create playlists that are tailored to personalized listening preferences. Shuffle play is available for any artist, album, or playlist.

The experience will be similar to other services like Pandora that offer radio station-based content rather than in-demand access to all songs. Amazon Prime's new feature will not directly compete with Apple Music because ‌Apple Music‌ does offer on-demand music, but it could cause customers who prefer radio stations and playlists to swap over.

Amazon is not charging Prime subscribers more for the Amazon Music access, and Prime continues to be priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Along with access to the full Amazon Music catalog, Amazon is offering Prime users access to popular ad-free podcasts and new Amazon Exclusive podcasts, with full information available on Amazon's blog post announcing the changes.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Prime

Top Rated Comments

BrownyQ Avatar
BrownyQ
43 minutes ago at 04:17 pm
Oh that's actually pretty nice.

Doubt I'll ever use it, since I curate my own library (stubborn holdover from the era of iPods and iTunes), but I know family members might take advantage, since the Prime account is shared.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
belvdr Avatar
belvdr
30 minutes ago at 04:31 pm

What does this mean? How is it not on-demand?
Per the original post, it's like a radio station. It's not songs you add to a playlist and select at your leisure. More here:

https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/entertainment/amazon-music-amazon-prime-benefits
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rjp1 Avatar
rjp1
36 minutes ago at 04:25 pm
Apple Music is king.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
meady100 Avatar
meady100
46 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
I must be cheap but I'd rather listen to the radio for free, with access to a trillion songs!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
38 minutes ago at 04:23 pm
Too expensive especially if you live near an Amazon distribution center/warehouse where even non-Prime users get their stuff in 1-2 days. Prime still has an atrocious movie selection as well, arguably the worst of all services.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
miamialley Avatar
miamialley
32 minutes ago at 04:28 pm

because Apple Music does offer on-demand music
What does this mean? How is it not on-demand?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Expected to Launch in Mid-December With Several New Features

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
Read Full Article91 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Gurman: Apple Planning No New Mac Releases For Remainder of 2022

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,...
Read Full Article391 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Rumor: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Delayed Until Next Year

Sunday October 30, 2022 4:57 am PDT by
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will ...
Read Full Article155 comments
m2 macbook air pink

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models

Monday October 31, 2022 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available. There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
Read Full Article112 comments
apple logo backlit mac

Backlit Apple Logo Could Make a Comeback on Future MacBooks

Monday October 31, 2022 8:33 am PDT by
Apple could be considering a return of the iconic backlit Apple logo on future MacBook models, if a newly published patent is anything to go by. Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash Once a common sight in coffee shops everywhere, the glowing emblem of an Apple logo featured on the lids of many Mac laptops launched in the early 2000s, but its demise in 2015 could turn out to be relatively...
Read Full Article221 comments
mid 2017 iMac

Apple to Mark Several iMac Models as Obsolete Later This Month

Tuesday November 1, 2022 2:06 am PDT by
Apple plans to mark several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month, the company said in a memo obtained by MacRumors. In the memo, Apple said the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022. When marked as an obsolete product, the iMacs will no...
Read Full Article119 comments
top stories 29oct2022

Top Stories: New iOS 16.1 Features, USB-C iPhone Confirmed, and More

Saturday October 29, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware. Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:...
Read Full Article44 comments