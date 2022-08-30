Prosser: Fourth-Generation iPhone SE to Adopt Same Design As iPhone XR

Apple will base the next-generation iPhone SE on the design it used for the iPhone XR, claims leaker Jon Prosser, citing new information from his sources.

iphone xr
In the latest episode of the Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards and Jon Rettinger (via AppleTrackr), Prosser claims that "The SE 4, from what I understand - and I don't think I've said this publicly - is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR."

As it is modeled after the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8 and prior ‌‌iPhone SE‌‌, the current third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌, released earlier this year, continues to feature thick top and bottom display bezels, unlike Apple's other iPhones. Also, all other iPhones now feature ‌Face ID, so a potential switch to the ‌iPhone‌ XR design would mark the death knell for the ‌iPhone‌'s Home button.

The ‌iPhone‌ XR, which is no longer listed on Apple's stores, has a 6.1-inch LCD display, whereas the current ‌iPhone SE‌ has a 4.7-inch display, so the change would additionally bring about a bigger screen size for Apple's most inexpensive ‌iPhone‌.

The only other solid rumor about the next ‌iPhone SE‌ has come from display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of information for future Apple products.

According to Young, Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation ‌‌iPhone SE‌‌ with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, although he did not say if such a model would retain the Home button and top and bottom bezels or adopt a notched screen with ‌‌Face ID‌.

