Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device. Gurman does not expect it to go on sale until 2023.
As expected, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in M2 pro and M2 Max configurations. The M2 Max will reportedly have 12 CPU cores (with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores) and 38 GPU cores, and will continue to come with up to 64GB of memory. The M2 Max will apparently continue to be available across both display size models.
The next-generation Mac mini will purportedly feature the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple has apparently tested an M2 Pro chip inside the new Mac mini, featuring increased core counts, but Gurman did not offer any further clarity about if Apple is proceeding with that model.
More to follow...
Popular Stories
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Wednesday October 19, 2022 8:53 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The launch of a new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad means that Apple's iPad lineup is the largest it has been in recent memory. The wide range of choices, inconsistent features, and confusing compatibility with accessories may be a source of confusion for customers looking for a new iPad.
One of the newest additions to the iPad lineup is the 10th-generation entry-level iPad. Compared to the...
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year.
In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Windows PC maker HP appears to believe that "the perfect laptop" is one that runs macOS — at least according to an ad the company promoted on Reddit. The ad shows an HP laptop with a macOS screenshot in what is clearly a Photoshop job gone wrong.
"For the digital nomads and work from anywhere-but-home types (yeah, we see you), HP has perfect laptops for wherever you're working from," the ad...
While we noted yesterday that Apple had cut prices on refurbished units of some older iPad models alongside the introduction of updates for the iPad Pro and iPad lines, the company also reduced refurbished prices for some other product lines that did not see updates.
Most notably, Apple has cut prices on its refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips,...
The third-generation Apple TV 4K announced this week is a relatively minor update, but the device still has at least 10 new features and changes. We've recapped everything new with the latest Apple TV below for those looking for a quick overview.
What's new with the latest Apple TV:A15 Bionic chip: The new Apple TV is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip for up to 50% faster performance than...
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.
Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...