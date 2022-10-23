Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device. Gurman does not expect it to go on sale until 2023.

As expected, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in M2 pro and ‌M2‌ Max configurations. The ‌M2‌ Max will reportedly have 12 CPU cores (with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores) and 38 GPU cores, and will continue to come with up to 64GB of memory. The ‌M2‌ Max will apparently continue to be available across both display size models.

The next-generation ‌Mac mini‌ will purportedly feature the same ‌M2‌ chip as the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple has apparently tested an ‌M2‌ Pro chip inside the new ‌Mac mini‌, featuring increased core counts, but Gurman did not offer any further clarity about if Apple is proceeding with that model.

More to follow...