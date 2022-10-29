Top Stories: New iOS 16.1 Features, USB-C iPhone Confirmed, and More

by

October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware.

top stories 29oct2022
Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more!

iOS 16.1 Released: Here's Everything New

It was a busy week for Apple in terms of software, as the company released iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura with a long list of new features for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

iOS 16
We've rounded up everything new in iOS 16.1, including support for Live Activities in third-party apps (check out our list of apps), iCloud Shared Photo Library, support for Matter accessories, and more.

As for hardware, new iPad Pro models and a redesigned 10th-generation iPad launched this week after being announced last week. We shared a hands-on look at both devices on our YouTube channel. The new Apple TV 4K launches next Friday, November 4.

Apple Releases iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager and More

iPadOS 16 was finally released to the public this week following over four months of beta testing. One of the update's key new features is Stage Manager, which allows multiple apps to be used in overlapping windows for improved multitasking.

iPadOS 16 Header
Unfortunately, Stage Manager has been criticized as a "poorly tested" feature with a "muddled constellation of missing features, bugs, and confusing interactions."

macOS Ventura: 50 New Features and Changes Worth Checking Out

Following the release of macOS Ventura, we have shared a list of 50 new features and changes worth checking out in the software update.

macOS Ventura 50 New Features and Changes Worth Checking Out Feature 1
macOS Ventura‌ is a major update that introduces a new multitasking experience on the Mac with Stage Manager, overhauls multiple stock apps like Mail and Messages, adds support for using an iPhone as a Mac's webcam with a newly released Belkin accessory, and more.

Apple Rumored to Release Larger 16-Inch iPad Next Year

Apple is developing a larger 16-inch iPad that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report this week. This would be the largest-ever iPad model, topping the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

iPad More Than 12
The supersized iPad would have the same screen size as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing users with a much larger canvas to work with. It was previously rumored that Apple is also planning a 14-inch iPad Pro.

Apple Admits It Will Have to Comply With EU and Switch iPhone to USB-C

In an interview this week with tech reporter Joanna Stern, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak admitted that the company will "have to comply" with an EU law requiring devices like the iPhone to adopt USB-C as a common charging port starting in 2024.

iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature
Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi also participated in the discussion, which touched on the lack of iMessage on Android and many other topics.

Everything New in iOS 16.2 Beta: Freeform App and More

Shortly after releasing iOS 16.1, Apple made the first beta of iOS 16.2 available to developers and public beta testers with even more new features.

iOS 16
iOS 16.2 will include Apple's new digital whiteboard app Freeform, unintentional Emergency SOS call reporting, a new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen, new Home app architecture, Live Activities integration for select sports games in the Apple TV app, and more.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 16 Live Activities Sports MLB

Here Are All the Apps That Have Added Live Activities and Dynamic Island Support for iOS 16.1

Monday October 24, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island. Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
Read Full Article117 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

iPhone 15 Pro Predicted to Feature Increased 8GB of RAM, USB-C Port, and More

Tuesday October 25, 2022 6:26 am PDT by
iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an increased 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port, and multiple camera improvements, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. In a press release today, TrendForce indicates that the iPhone 15 lineup will again consist of four models and that only the two Pro models will get Apple's latest processor, as was the case with the iPhone 14 lineup. Users can expect the ...
Read Full Article152 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Apple's New 10th-Generation iPad and M2 iPad Pro

Wednesday October 26, 2022 12:13 pm PDT by
Today is the official launch day for the 10th-generation iPad and the M2 iPad Pro models that Apple announced last week, and we picked up one of each of the new tablets to give MacRumors readers a look at what's new. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are not particularly exciting, as Apple has not introduced any design...
Read Full Article139 comments
Apple vs Spotify feature2

Apple Rejected Spotify's App Update Adding Audiobook Support

Tuesday October 25, 2022 1:12 pm PDT by
Apple and Spotify are once again feuding as Spotify attempts to break into the audiobook market, reports The New York Times. Apple has reportedly rejected Spotify's latest app update three times in the last month. Over the years, Apple and Spotify have had a long running dispute over Apple's App Store policies, with multiple public conflicts over app and subscription fees and app rejections...
Read Full Article170 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New Freeform App in iPadOS 16.2

Tuesday October 25, 2022 2:24 pm PDT by
When the new software updates were introduced way back in June, Apple demonstrated a new Freeform app that was in development. Freeform is now in the final stages of development, and the app is available in the iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 betas. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Freeform is available cross-platform, but it works best on the iPad...
Read Full Article67 comments
ios 16 2 sleep widget

iOS 16.2 Beta Adds New Sleep Widget to Lock Screen

Wednesday October 26, 2022 11:14 am PDT by
With the iOS 16.2 beta, Apple has introduced a new Sleep widget that can be added to the new iOS 16 Lock Screen alongside other widgets. The Sleep widget is the only new widget addition in iOS 16.2, and it draws from data stored in the Health app and collected by the Apple Watch or other sleep tracking devices. It provides information such as time spent in bed and sleep quality, with three...
Read Full Article45 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Greg Joswiak: Apple Will Have to Comply With the EU and Switch iPhone to USB-C

Tuesday October 25, 2022 8:03 pm PDT by
Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, today said that Apple will have to move to USB-C on iPhone and its remaining devices that still have a Lightning connector in order to comply with new EU rules. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Joswiak said that Apple ultimately respects the decision made by the EU to mandate a common charger across consumer...
Read Full Article584 comments
craig jox wsj event

Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak Discuss USB-C on iPhone, iMessage on Android, Lack of iPadOS Calculator App, Pace of Innovation, and More

Tuesday October 25, 2022 9:09 pm PDT by
At the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Apple's Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talked about a wide range of topics, including USB-C on iPhone, why iPadOS still lacks a calculator app, iMessage on Android, and more. The EU is forcing many consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone and AirPods, to move to USB-C by the end of 2024. The new rule will directly impact Apple, which...
Read Full Article202 comments