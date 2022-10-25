Stage Manager Criticized as 'Poorly Tested' Feature With 'Plethora of Bugs' Still Unfixed as iPadOS 16 Released

by

Alongside the release of iPadOS 16 on Monday, MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci shared some candid feedback about Stage Manager, a new feature that allows for multiple overlapping windowed apps on the iPad. Viticci expressed his continued disappointment with Stage Manager, criticizing it as an "over-designed" and "poorly tested" feature with a "muddled constellation of missing features, bugs, and confusing interactions."

ipados 16 stage manager
"Right now, Stage Manager is just another mode that was tacked onto existing iPad apps, disabled by default, slimmed down in scope, and shipped with a plethora of bugs," wrote Viticci. "It's disheartening to see Apple fumble this opportunity so badly."

Viticci shared a long list of bugs, technical issues, and challenges that he experienced while using Stage Manager and that he says are still present in the iPadOS 16 version released to the public this week. For example, he said there are keyboard-related bugs when QuickType predictions are enabled, layout bugs when switching the iPad from portrait to landscape orientation, full-screen app windows resizing incorrectly, and much more.

While he believes that windowing on iPadOS can be useful, Viticci said that Apple has botched the execution with Stage Manager so far.

"There's the seed of a valid idea behind Stage Manager: create a continuum between the Mac and iPad that allows power users to go beyond what iPadOS has offered thus far," he wrote. "But that idea has been paired with the worst technical implementation of multitasking I've seen from Apple in the several years I've been using and writing about the iPad."

Viticci is hopeful that Apple will be open to feedback and continue to iterate on Stage Manager in future iPadOS 16 versions. He also hopes that Apple will release an API for developers next year that will allow apps to better support the multitasking feature.

Stage Manager supports up to four apps on an iPad's built-in screen, while another four apps will be supported on an external display on iPad models with the M1 chip and newer. However, Apple delayed external display support for Stage Manager and said the functionality will return in a software update later this year.

Viticci's full Stage Manager review can be read over at MacStories.

Top Rated Comments

mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
26 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Apple tried to reinvent the wheel and they made a cube instead.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
23 minutes ago at 08:53 am
Stage Manager is a joke. This feature does not appeal me anymore. Lost my interest. Sorry ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisBougieLife Avatar
ThisBougieLife
20 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Stage Manager on macOS hasn’t been working so well for me. For one, it mainly makes sense if you keep apps to a very small window, but on the limited screen real estate of a MacBook Pro, I virtually never do that, so I always have the sidebar covered by the app window. Seems like it would work better on a 5K display. Secondly, I noticed that when opening a new document in Pages or anything that takes a few seconds to load, Stage Manager thinks Pages has closed and reloads a different app you have open for a couple seconds while the document opens, then goes back to Pages. It’s really annoying. I’m not sure if I’ll keep using this feature at the moment.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
25 minutes ago at 08:51 am
It was bad when the first beta came out, and its still bad. Apple knows it too which is why they have it turned off by default.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
20 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Stage Manager is the solution to a problem that didn't even exist. Makes sense to try and unify the experience across iPadOS & macOS, but it seems like macOS does this pretty well already. A better 'solution' would probably be to just bring the macOS Desktop to iPadOS...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
22 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Wow, it's been a bit of a s....show recently for Apple, eh?
Hardware too with almost non-updates for the Apple Watch and iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

