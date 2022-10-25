Greg Joswiak: Apple Will Have to Comply With the EU and Switch iPhone to USB-C

Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, today said that Apple will have to move to USB-C on iPhone and its remaining devices that still have a Lightning connector in order to comply with new EU rules.



Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Joswiak, also known as Joz, said that Apple ultimately respects the decision made by the EU to mandate a common charger across consumer electronic devices. "We'll have to comply," Joz said, indirectly confirming Apple will move to USB-C in the future.

USB-C will have to be the common port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the ‌iPhone‌ and AirPods, by the end of 2024, according to the rules put forward by the EU. Apple is reportedly testing iPhone 15 models with a USB-C port.