Apple Releases First Public Betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With Freeform App, Stage Manager External Display Support and More

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates to public beta testers, opening up the software to the general public. Today's beta comes one day after Apple provided the beta to developers.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS 16.2 betas over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website.
iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 introduce the Freeform app, which can be used for jotting down notes, sketching, drawing, brainstorming ideas, creating mood boards, and more. Multiple people can work on the same Freeform board, with changes synced for all participants in real time.
For the iPad, the update brings external display support to the Stage Manager multitasking feature, allowing up to eight apps to be used at once. External display support is available for the M1 and M2 iPad models.
There is a new Home app architecture coming in iOS and iPadOS 16.2, which Apple says is designed to bring faster, more reliable performance, especially in homes with a lot of smart home accessories. The new architecture requires the HomePod 16.2 beta software, and it causes the Home app not to work with devices updated to iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1.
Unintentional Emergency SOS calls can be reported to Apple in iOS 16.2, and there are a few other minor changes that can be found in our iOS 16.2 feature guide.
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island.
Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
Alongside iOS 16.1, Apple today released iPadOS 16.1, with the update coming after several months of beta testing. This is the first version of iPadOS 16 that has been available for Apple's tablets, as iOS 16 was released on its own back in September. iPadOS 16 was delayed in order for improvements to be added to the Stage Manager feature.
The iPadOS 16.1 update can be downloaded on eligible ...
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly.
Key dates to remember:Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's...
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Apple today released macOS 13 Ventura, the latest version of the operating system designed to run on Macs. macOS Ventura comes after several months of beta testing and feature refinements, and it is compatible with the 2017 iMac and later, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later MacBook Air, the 2017 and later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later Mac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, and the 2017 MacBook.
...
iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an increased 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port, and multiple camera improvements, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
In a press release today, TrendForce indicates that the iPhone 15 lineup will again consist of four models and that only the two Pro models will get Apple's latest processor, as was the case with the iPhone 14 lineup. Users can expect the ...
Apple today announced pricing increases for several of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services. Apple Music is increasing in price by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan, while Apple TV is increasing in price by $2. All Apple One prices will also rise accordingly, according to information obtained by 9to5Mac. Full...
The European Union today gave final approval to legislation that will force technology companies like Apple to switch to USB-C across a wide range of devices.
Outlined in an official press release, the European Council today gave the European Parliament's common charger directive approval, finalizing the legislative procedure that will make a USB-C port mandatory across a wide range of...
