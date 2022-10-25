Apple Updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote With New iOS 16 and macOS Ventura Features

Apple today updated its suite of iWork apps, including Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, with support for new features.



In the latest version of Pages, Keynotes, and Numbers Apple has added support for easily sharing documents with co-workers through Messages and support for new collaboration features in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, including integration with FaceTime.

The latest updates also add support for getting notified when changes are made in a shared document and improved support for Stage Manager on ‌iPadOS 16‌. All of the new versions are available for customers on the App Store.