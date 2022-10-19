Apple's New iPad Lineup Causes Potential Confusion With Inconsistent Features

by

The launch of a new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad means that Apple's ‌iPad‌ lineup is the largest it has been in recent memory. The wide range of choices, inconsistent features, and confusing compatibility with accessories may be a source of confusion for customers looking for a new ‌iPad‌.

2022 ipad lineup
One of the newest additions to the ‌iPad‌ lineup is the 10th-generation entry-level ‌iPad‌. Compared to the ninth-generation model, which remains in the lineup at a lower starting price, it's a major update featuring a new design and a USB-C port. The new ‌iPad‌, however, is eerily similar to the fifth-generation iPad Air.

Both the latest ‌iPad Air‌ and entry-level ‌iPad‌ have the same full-screen design with no Home Button, a Touch ID sensor embedded in the Power button, a 10.9-inch display, a single camera system, and support for 5G. The two iPads are extremely similar, with the only difference being the lack of support for the second-generation Apple Pencil on the entry-level ‌iPad‌, minor changes in the displays, and the chip.

The latest ‌iPad Air‌ has the M1 Apple silicon chip, while the new entry-level ‌iPad‌ is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. While the ‌M1‌ chip is more powerful than the A14 Bionic, customers are unlikely to see major differences in day-to-day use. With iPadOS 16, however, there are some ways the ‌M1‌ chip will enable newer experiences not available on the entry-level ‌iPad‌, most notably Stage Manager.

The 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ does not support the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, meaning it only works with the original stylus. The first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ requires a Lightning port in order to charge, unlike the newer model which charges magnetically. Since the new ‌iPad‌ has a USB-C port, customers will have to purchase an adapter to charge their first-generation Apple Pencil on their iPad. Design-wise, the new ‌iPad‌ is the first to feature a landscape FaceTime camera.

Other than the ‌iPad Air‌ and entry-level ‌iPad‌, customers can still choose the ninth-generation baseline ‌iPad‌ as an option. The ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ features a Home Button, a smaller 10.2-inch display, the A13 Bionic chip, and a Lightning connector. Between the three ‌iPad‌ models, customers are left to choose between differences in performance, design, and compatibility for ‌Apple Pencil‌.

At the higher end of the lineup, customers can choose the new ‌iPad Pro‌, now powered by the M2 Apple silicon chip. The ‌iPad Pro‌ is offered in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and is the only ‌iPad‌ model with advanced features like ProMotion, a LiDAR scanner, a USB‑C connector with support for Thunderbolt, and Face ID. The iPad mini is also an option for customers who solely want the smallest and most portable ‌iPad‌ possible.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), iPad Mini (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now), iPad (Buy Now), iPad Air (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

gpat Avatar
gpat
49 minutes ago at 08:57 am
iPad Quadra
iPad Centris
iPad Performa
iPad LC
iPad Classic
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
45 minutes ago at 09:00 am
It’s confusing, too expensive and not worth the upgrade this year point blank period

I’m surprised, Apple didn’t have enough COURAGE to add, “iPad Ultra”

Current 2022, iPad situation:



Attachment Image
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
51 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Confusing because the lineup is a complete mess.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
51 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Ladies and gentlemen, Tim Cook.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
42 minutes ago at 09:04 am


Tim needs one of these
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CheesePuff Avatar
CheesePuff
46 minutes ago at 09:00 am
It's been a confusing lineup for years - even the iPad Pro you have no idea that the 12.9" model has a much better display than the 11".

This is what Jobs did when he returned in 1997 and saw the plethora of same Macintosh models that their product managers couldn't tell him why they existed or what differentiated each one, so he scrapped them all and went with what we knew for years, one consumer and one professional laptop model and one consumer and one professional desktop model
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo Orange

Gurman: New M2 iPad Pro Models to Be Announced 'In a Matter of Days'

Saturday October 15, 2022 10:44 am PDT by
Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in "a matter of days," respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his latest Power On newsletter. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be the first update to the higher-end iPad since April 2021, where both models gained the M1 chip and a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display. For their...
Read Full Article298 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

macOS Ventura Expected to Launch in Final Week of October With Support for Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Sunday October 16, 2022 7:04 am PDT by
Apple plans to release macOS Ventura alongside iPadOS 16 during the week of October 24, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest newsletter, Gurman said the first version of macOS Ventura adds support for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are expected to be released in the "near future." The new MacBook Pro models will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip...
Read Full Article141 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

Gurman: Apple to Announce New iPad Pro With M2 Chip This Tuesday

Monday October 17, 2022 4:17 pm PDT by
Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip this Tuesday, October 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman previously said updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models would be announced "in a matter of days, and he has since narrowed down the timeframe to tomorrow. The announcement will likely occur in the form of an Apple Newsroom press release. Key new...
Read Full Article178 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018

Apple Announces New Apple TV 4K With A15 Bionic Chip and HDR10+ for $129

Tuesday October 18, 2022 7:55 am PDT by
Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model with the A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and an updated Siri Remote, for a starting price of $129. The A15 Bionic chip gives the Apple TV 4K "faster performance and more fluid gameplay," according to Apple. The efficiency gains of the A15 allow the Apple TV to provide a thinner, lighter, fanless design for the first time, and it uses...
Read Full Article318 comments
ipad pro apple logo

Upcoming 11-Inch iPad Pro Rumored to Miss Out on Mini-LED Display

Sunday October 16, 2022 9:03 am PDT by
The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will feature the same LED Liquid Retina Display found in the current generation model and not the newer mini-LED display technology found in the larger 12.9-inch size, reliable display analyst Ross Young said today. Replying in a tweet, Young reaffirmed previous rumors that the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will not gain the newer mini-LED display technology,...
Read Full Article190 comments
apple store down

Apple Store Down Ahead of Rumored New iPad Pro Announcement

Tuesday October 18, 2022 5:06 am PDT by
Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models via press release. Upon the online store going down, Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly tweeted a teaser for a new product announcement with the hashtag "#TakeNote," which could allude to the Apple Pencil and the notetaking capabilities of the iPad: The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.c ...
Read Full Article217 comments
Apple iPad 10th gen hero 221018

Apple Unveils 10th-Gen iPad With Complete Redesign, 10.9-Inch Display, USB-C, and More

Tuesday October 18, 2022 8:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced the 10th-generation iPad, featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a range of color options. The 10th-generation iPad features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. The iPad gains the A14 Bionic...
Read Full Article419 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Apple Acknowledges 'SIM Not Supported' Bug Impacting iPhone 14 Users

Monday October 17, 2022 12:23 am PDT by
Apple has acknowledged yet another iOS 16 bug impacting customers of the iPhone 14, this time related to cellular data and SIM card support. In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported" appear on their device. After displaying the pop-up message, the...
Read Full Article200 comments
10th Generation iPad Case Speck

Case for 10th-Generation iPad With Apple Pencil 2 Support Appears at Target

Monday October 17, 2022 10:07 am PDT by
A third-party case for the rumored 10th-generation iPad appears to have hit the shelves early at a Target store in the United States. Twitter user @roeeban today shared photos of a folio for an unreleased 2022 version of the entry-level iPad. The folio is designed by popular accessory maker Speck, which has been making cases for Apple products for well over a decade and likely has sources...
Read Full Article109 comments