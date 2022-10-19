New iPad Lacks Several Display Features of iPad Air

The new entry-level iPad display lacks the anti-reflective coating that helps minimize glare in light, and it only supports sRGB colors, not the industry-wide standard P3 wide color.
On its website, Apple lists the new entry-level iPad with the same Liquid Retina display as the fifth-generation iPad Air with 2360 x 1640 resolution at 264ppi (pixels-per-inch). Unlike the iPad Air, however, the new entry-level iPad does not support P3 wide color, does not have an anti-reflective coating, and is not a fully laminated display, according to Apple's website.
The new entry-level iPad also lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, still only supporting the first-generation Apple Pencil. Since the new iPad has a USB-C port, customers will have to use an adapter to charge their Apple Pencil with their iPad. Apple is selling an adapter for $9, but one is also now included in the box with the first-generation Apple Pencil.
Saturday October 15, 2022 10:44 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in "a matter of days," respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his latest Power On newsletter. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be the first update to the higher-end iPad since April 2021, where both models gained the M1 chip and a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display. For their...
Apple plans to release macOS Ventura alongside iPadOS 16 during the week of October 24, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest newsletter, Gurman said the first version of macOS Ventura adds support for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are expected to be released in the "near future."
The new MacBook Pro models will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip...
Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip this Tuesday, October 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman previously said updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models would be announced "in a matter of days, and he has since narrowed down the timeframe to tomorrow. The announcement will likely occur in the form of an Apple Newsroom press release. Key new...
Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model with the A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and an updated Siri Remote, for a starting price of $129.
The A15 Bionic chip gives the Apple TV 4K "faster performance and more fluid gameplay," according to Apple. The efficiency gains of the A15 allow the Apple TV to provide a thinner, lighter, fanless design for the first time, and it uses...
The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will feature the same LED Liquid Retina Display found in the current generation model and not the newer mini-LED display technology found in the larger 12.9-inch size, reliable display analyst Ross Young said today.
Replying in a tweet, Young reaffirmed previous rumors that the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will not gain the newer mini-LED display technology,...
Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models via press release.
Upon the online store going down, Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly tweeted a teaser for a new product announcement with the hashtag "#TakeNote," which could allude to the Apple Pencil and the notetaking capabilities of the iPad: The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.c ...
Apple today announced the 10th-generation iPad, featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a range of color options.
The 10th-generation iPad features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.
The iPad gains the A14 Bionic...
Monday October 17, 2022 12:23 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple has acknowledged yet another iOS 16 bug impacting customers of the iPhone 14, this time related to cellular data and SIM card support.
In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported" appear on their device. After displaying the pop-up message, the...
A third-party case for the rumored 10th-generation iPad appears to have hit the shelves early at a Target store in the United States.
Twitter user @roeeban today shared photos of a folio for an unreleased 2022 version of the entry-level iPad. The folio is designed by popular accessory maker Speck, which has been making cases for Apple products for well over a decade and likely has sources...
Top Rated Comments
Using an older iPad it’s the thing I notice most vs my iPad Pro.
This is in principle basically the iPad I thought/feared they where going to make (and the only one that made sense with the lineup, lesser chip, lesser non-laminated screen), but the problem is that they decided to stick an insane price tag on it, 100 dollars less and it would have been a good entry iPad, now at this price I have no idea for who it is.