New iPad Lacks Several Display Features of iPad Air

by

The new entry-level iPad display lacks the anti-reflective coating that helps minimize glare in light, and it only supports sRGB colors, not the industry-wide standard P3 wide color.

10th Gen iPad Feature Fanned Pink
On its website, Apple lists the new entry-level ‌iPad‌ with the same Liquid Retina display as the fifth-generation iPad Air with 2360 x 1640 resolution at 264ppi (pixels-per-inch). Unlike the ‌iPad Air‌, however, the new entry-level ‌iPad‌ does not support P3 wide color, does not have an anti-reflective coating, and is not a fully laminated display, according to Apple's website.

The new entry-level ‌iPad‌ also lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, still only supporting the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌. Since the new ‌iPad‌ has a USB-C port, customers will have to use an adapter to charge their Apple Pencil with their ‌iPad‌. Apple is selling an adapter for $9, but one is also now included in the box with the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌.

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
20 minutes ago at 12:11 am
Just get a refurb iPad Air 4. I’d rather have Apple Pencil 2 support than the new camera placement every time.
Score: 3 Votes
Royksöpp Avatar
Royksöpp
11 minutes ago at 12:20 am


Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes
Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
19 minutes ago at 12:11 am
This was somehow glossed over by most news outlets during all the hype yesterday and is yet again another reason this is such a terrible value and I hope this generation falls on it's face. Apple needs to learn a lesson with this one.
Score: 1 Votes
KrisLord Avatar
KrisLord
16 minutes ago at 12:15 am
The fully laminated display is the key missing thing for me.

Using an older iPad it’s the thing I notice most vs my iPad Pro.
Score: 1 Votes
dz5b609 Avatar
dz5b609
4 minutes ago at 12:26 am
1st/2nd gen refurb iPad pro or 4th gen refurb iPad Air are looking quite nice.

This is in principle basically the iPad I thought/feared they where going to make (and the only one that made sense with the lineup, lesser chip, lesser non-laminated screen), but the problem is that they decided to stick an insane price tag on it, 100 dollars less and it would have been a good entry iPad, now at this price I have no idea for who it is.
Score: 1 Votes
