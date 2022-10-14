Report: Apple Mixed-Reality Headset to Feature Iris Scanning for Authentication and Payments

by

Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature iris scanning to authenticate payments and log into accounts, setting itself apart from Meta's new Quest Pro headset, according to The Information.

apple ar headset concept 2Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo

Outlined a paywalled report, two individuals, who apparently helped develop Apple's headset, told The Information that users will be able to scan their irises to quickly log into their accounts and make payments, similar to Face ID and Touch ID. The functionality is also said to make it easier for multiple people to use the same headset, and sets the device apart from the Quest Pro, which lacks any such feature.

To enable iris scanning, internal cameras track where users are looking. Eye tracking also allows Apple to reduce graphical fidelity in a user's peripheral vision, thereby reducing the amount of processing power required for the headset's graphics. Apple's purchase of German startup SensoMotoric Instruments in 2017 apparently allowed it to build the technology.

The report reiterated the rumor that Apple's headset will feature 14 cameras, compared to just 10 on Meta's Quest Pro headset, designed to capture body movements to accurately represent real-world movements on digital avatars. Two downward-facing cameras apparently capture a user's legs, offering another feature that the Quest Pro does not have.

The headset is said to resemble "a pair of ski goggles" and look different from the Quest Pro. Apple's design reportedly replies heavily on "mesh fabrics, aluminum and glass," and conceals its outward-facing cameras better than the Quest Pro. The device is also said to be thinner and lighter than the Quest Pro, which weighs 722 grams.

Apple's headset also apparently includes a feature for those who wear glasses, allowing them to magnetically clip on prescription lenses.

On the exterior of the headset, an outward-facing display allows other people to see the facial expressions of the wearer. Despite concerns over how the display may use additional battery life, it is reportedly able to operate at a low refresh rate to conserve power, similar to the always-on displays of the Apple Watch and iPhone.

The Information warned that some previously planned features may not make it into the final version of the device.

More to follow...

DaPizzaMan
DaPizzaMan
22 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Now if only Apple could apply this method to allow multiple accounts on an iPad.
darngooddesign
darngooddesign
13 minutes ago at 06:28 am

No notch but it may come with a Dynamic Island ?
Dynamic Eyebrow™.
jrath1
jrath1
16 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Will the VR Headset have a notch though? ?
centauratlas
centauratlas
11 minutes ago at 06:30 am

I TrUSt Apple wiTh My dAta ?‍♂️.

This is not Google or Facebook. Timmy said privacy is a human right.

————

- It’s not like Apple tried to negotiate a multimillion dollar deal with Facebook before going forward with ad-preventing measures.

- It’s not like Apple Maps is tracking the heck out of my search patterns just like Google does.

- It’s not like ALL the apps bypass whatever Apple says it is protecting us from.

- It’s not like Facebook used to come pre-installed and synced by default with iPhones until a few years ago.
Don't forget iCloud backup's lack of proper encryption issues. Even if you do trust apple without encryption you are going to end up having to trust everyone else.

I trust Apple more than the rest but to truly trust then to never make a mistake and expose their keys is foolhardy.
seadragon
seadragon
11 minutes ago at 06:30 am

What are they gonna call it? Eye ID, Retina ID, See ID
I think they'll call it iEye (cap'n).
GeoStructural
GeoStructural
24 minutes ago at 06:17 am
I TrUSt Apple wiTh My dAta ?‍♂️.

This is not Google or Facebook. Timmy said privacy is a human right.

————

- It’s not like Apple tried to negotiate a multimillion dollar deal with Facebook before going forward with ad-preventing measures.

- It’s not like Apple Maps is tracking the heck out of my search patterns just like Google does.

- It’s not like ALL the apps bypass whatever Apple says it is protecting us from.

- It’s not like Facebook used to come pre-installed and synced by default with iPhones until a few years ago.
