Report: Apple to Sell Ad Space for TV+ Next Year, Hinting at Possible Ad-Supported Tier

by

Apple has reportedly held discussions with media agency and network executives about the prospect of selling ad time on its Apple TV+ streaming service, leading to speculation that an ad-supported tier could eventually be in the offing, possibly as soon as next year.

apple tv plus banner
According to DigiDay, Apple's advertising chief Todd Teresi has led meetings with holding company executives to sell video advertising space, with more discussions reportedly on the cards in 2022. Citing an anonymous source, the report claims Apple has not asked one agency's network to put aside client dollars in the fourth quarter, suggesting the ad time could be available in early 2023.

Apple is aiming to triple its ad revenue from $4 billion per year to double-digit figures by expanding its advertising to more apps and services, and Apple executives clearly see TV+ as having untapped potential.

Currently, Apple's advertising spots are spread over display ads in its News and Stocks apps, as well as for apps in the App Store, across iPhone, iPad and Mac. Apple also already generates revenue on ‌Apple TV+‌ with commercials during MLB Friday Night Baseball streams, although those spots are sold by MLB. In 2023, it will be the exclusive home of Major League Soccer for the next 10 years, with ad space and sponsorship deals shared by both Apple and MLS.

It's not clear how Apple might intend to inject ads into its $4.99-a-month TV+ streaming service, but it could potentially be a lucrative revenue driver if the company was to follow the lead of Netflix and Disney+ by providing an ad-supported tier.

Apple still has a limited amount of original content compared to other streaming services, and it is unable to draw the same subscriber numbers as Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+. By offering an ad-supported or even free subscription plan, Apple could increase its low audience figures without sacrificing its commitment to premium original programming and movie content.

In May it was reported that Apple's senior vice president of services Eddy Cue had restructured services management with the aim of focusing more on streaming and advertising. As a result, Teresi has taken on more responsibility and has been reporting directly to Cue since the beginning of the year.

Since then, Apple has been in talks to secure more sports content deals, including a deal for a Big Ten college football and basketball streaming package. Rumors indicate that Apple is also pursuing the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package. In the past, it has also discussed a content deal with Pac-12.

With each effort Apple makes to ramp up its sports offerings, another window of opportunity for ad revenue presents itself. Whether the ad sales strategy that evolves from these moves will fundamentally change the perception of TV+ as a privacy-first player in the streaming services market remains to be seen.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

These 10 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Friday October 7, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Read Full Article198 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.0.3 With Fixes for Notification Delays, CarPlay Microphone Levels, and More

Monday October 10, 2022 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.0.3, a minor bug fix update that comes a few weeks after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, software that addressed a number of launch day bugs on the iPhone 14 models. The iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article251 comments
iOS 16

Five New Features Coming to Your iPhone With iOS 16.1 Later This Month

Tuesday October 11, 2022 6:39 am PDT by
In a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhones, marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September. With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users. We've highlighted five noteworthy changes below. iOS 16.1 is currently still in beta testing with developers and public beta...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone SE 4 TouchID and Notch 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature 6.1-Inch LCD Display With Notch

Sunday October 9, 2022 11:59 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a "notch" cutout at the top of the display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Young told MacRumors that he has revised his expectations for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Young, who has a very good track record when providing insights into Apple's plans, said that ...
Read Full Article308 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2022 With These Four Features

Saturday October 8, 2022 3:00 am PDT by
Back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a new Apple TV would be released in the second half of 2022. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that a new Apple TV was "getting closer" and "could potentially launch this year." With a new version of the Apple TV potentially on the horizon, here are four rumored features and changes for the streaming box. Faster chip: Gurman said...
Read Full Article289 comments
ipad pro purple

Five Apple Products You Should Avoid Buying Right Now

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple still has several new devices that are coming before the end of the year, including a range of Macs and iPads. It's not looking like we're going to get an October event in 2022, but refreshes are coming soon, probably via press release. If you're planning to buy a Mac or an iPad, make sure to check out our list to know what's safe to pick up now and what's not. iPad ...
Read Full Article153 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One of iOS 16's Best Features Drains Battery When Enabled

Thursday October 6, 2022 2:15 am PDT by
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents. The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Read Full Article
top stories 8oct2022

Top Stories: What to Expect From Apple in October, iPhone 14 Plus Launch, and More

Saturday October 8, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
The first week of October has passed, and while we're expecting to see a number of hardware and software launches from Apple in the coming weeks, there's no sign of a media event in the works. This week also saw the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, the last member of the iPhone 14 lineup to become available following last month's introduction. We're also looking forward to operating system...
Read Full Article24 comments