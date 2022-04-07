Friday Night Baseball Kicks Off With Pre-Game Content in Apple TV App

Apple's first Apple TV+ live sports content is set to premiere tomorrow with the debut of "Friday Night Baseball." Apple inked a deal with Major League Baseball to the rights for the 2022 season, with games set to air each Friday.



Ahead of the first game, Apple announced that baseball fans can access exclusive related programs like "Countdown to First Pitch" and "MLB Daily Recap" starting today in the Apple TV app. There is a new "Major League Baseball" heading in the ‌Apple TV+‌ section of the TV app that serves as a hub for all Friday Night Baseball-related content.

The section features daily coverage, highlights, expert analysis, classic games, and more, with this content exclusive to ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers. The actual Friday Night Baseball games are available through the Apple TV app with no subscription required.

Friday Night Baseball will officially begin tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, which is when the New York Mets will face off against the Washington Nationals. After that, Apple will show the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Apple today announced its broadcast team, which will feature Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Chris Young (analyst), Hannah Keyser (analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (reporter) at 7 p.m. ET, and Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Hunter Pence (analyst), Katie Nolan (analyst), and Heidi Watney (reporter) at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Pre and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, with a group of rotating analysts and former MLB players like Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Friday Night Baseball games will be available in United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.