Shazam Update Adds Songs Identified by Siri to Music Recognition History in Control Center

Apple today updated the Shazam app for iPhone and iPad, introducing a new feature that is designed to allow songs identified using Siri to be added to both the Shazam App library and the Music Recognition History view in the Control Center. Note that this functionality requires iOS 16.



Apple added Music Recognition feature to the Control Center back in iOS 14, and there has long been a history of songs identified if you long press on the Shazam Control Center icon. Songs listed here were shown if you used the Control Center button to identify music content, but not if you asked ‌Siri‌ to identify a song.

"Hey Siri, what's the name of this song?" Songs you identify using Siri on iOS 16 now sync to your Shazam App library and Music Recognition History View in Control Center.

With the update, the Music Recognition History list and the App Library in Shazam will show songs identified through ‌Siri‌ or through the Music Recognition tool.

Apple purchased Shazam in 2018 for $400 million and has been integrating the service into its devices since then, in addition to adding a number of improvements. Apple last year said that its Music Recognition feature in Control Center had surpassed one billion cumulative recognitions over the course of a year.