Apple Now Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2

Apple is now selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered with the M2 Apple silicon chip in its refurbished store for the first time in the United States and Canada.



In the United States, Apple offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M2‌ with 256GB and 512GB of storage for $1,169 and $1,349, respectively. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the ‌M2‌ chip and 256GB of storage is usually priced at $1,299, while the 512GB is priced at $1,499. In the United Kingdom, Apple offers refurbished models with up to 1TB of storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with the new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip this June alongside the redesigned MacBook Air. Apple says the new version with the ‌M2‌ chip is up to 1.4x faster compared to the M1-powered model and up to 6x time faster than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor.