Apple Now Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2

Apple is now selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered with the M2 Apple silicon chip in its refurbished store for the first time in the United States and Canada.
In the United States, Apple offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 with 256GB and 512GB of storage for $1,169 and $1,349, respectively. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and 256GB of storage is usually priced at $1,299, while the 512GB is priced at $1,499. In the United Kingdom, Apple offers refurbished models with up to 1TB of storage.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with the new M2 Apple silicon chip this June alongside the redesigned MacBook Air. Apple says the new version with the M2 chip is up to 1.4x faster compared to the M1-powered model and up to 6x time faster than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor.
Apple today released iOS 16.0.2, addressing a number of bugs that iPhone 14 owners have been experiencing since the new devices launched. iOS 16.0.2 comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, and it follows iOS 16.0.1, an update made available to iPhone 14 owners on launch day. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16.
The iOS 16.0.2 update can be...
Apple on Friday released the new iPhone 14 models, and MacRumors videographer Dan picked one up on launch day. He's been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max non-stop since it came out, and over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, has shared his initial thoughts on the day-to-day experience with the latest iPhone.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan's mini review highlights...
Rumors suggest Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as soon as next month. The new iPads will be the first update to the iPad Pro series since April 2021 and will be an overall incremental upgrade that brings new capabilities and functionality to the highest-end iPad.
According to reports, Apple is planning an event for October to announce the new iPad Pro models, a...
It's been nine days since Apple released iOS 16 to the public, bringing major changes to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more. In the days following the release, some users have encountered several issues on their iPhones, ranging from slow system performance to battery drain.
In the past few days, iPhone 14 Pro users have shared specific bugs related to Apple's latest high-end iPhones, ...
A copycat version of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island has arrived on Android's Google Play Store in the form of an app called "dynamicSpot."
The app, still in beta, offers customers several different experiences at the top of their smartphones. In its current form, dynamicSpot offers playback control for songs, timers, battery status, and more features coming soon, according to the app's...
Meta is facing a new proposed class action lawsuit that accuses it of tracking and collecting the personal data of iPhone users, despite features and policies made by Apple which are meant to stop that same type of tracking.
In August, it was revealed that with the Facebook and Instagram apps, Meta can track all of a user's key taps, keyboard inputs, and more, when using the in-app browser....
With millions of devices shipping out to customers with every Apple launch, there's occasionally someone who gets lucky and gets a new product ahead of schedule. This time around, Redditor playalisticadillac received an Apple Watch Ultra from AT&T two days before the official debut, sharing some images on the social media site.
The images include an unboxing and comparisons to the...
Apple today explained why the new silicone ear tips for the second-generation AirPods Pro are not officially compatible with the original AirPods Pro.
In an updated support document, Apple said the original AirPods Pro ear tips have "noticeably denser mesh" than the second-generation ear tips. Apple did not provide any additional details, but the mesh density could result in acoustical...
