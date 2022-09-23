Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More

by

Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

Hero0010Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MagSafe Accessories

magsafe charger new purple

  • What's the deal? Take 25% off MagSafe Chargers
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers at Verizon

Verizon kicked off a big sale on MagSafe accessories and chargers to mark the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and these deals are still ongoing. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

Verizon also has a few MagSafe Accessory Bundles on sale for 20 percent off, perfect for anyone looking to buy multiple MagSafe products at once.

iPhone 14

iphone 14 purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
  • Where can I get it? AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1K OFF
iPhone 14 at AT&T

One week ago the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launched, and launch day deals are still available at all the major carriers. This year's most popular promotion offers up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 when you trade in your old smartphone and purchase the iPhone 14 on a qualifying installment plan offered from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

apple watch se 2022

  • What's the deal? Take $9 off new Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$9 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $269.98

This week, Amazon introduced the first discounts on the new Apple Watch SE, offering $9 off in select configurations. You can get the 44mm GPS model for $269.98, down from $279.00, and the 44mm Cellular model for $319.98, down from $329.00.

iPad Pro

ipad pro purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $199 off iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$199 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999.99

In the face of the expected launch of new iPad Pro models next month, Amazon has begun clearing out 2021 models. One of the best deals is on the 256GB Wi-Fi model and it's on sale for $999.99, down from $1,199.00. You can find more tablets on sale in our article here.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro purple

  • What's the deal? Take $399 off MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$399 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,099.99

We've been tracking steep discounts on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro for a few weeks, and things have stayed consistent as we entered fall this week. You can get a solid $399 off multiple configurations of the 2021 MacBook Pro on Amazon, with prices starting at $2,099.00 for the 1TB 14-inch model.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Related Stories

apple watch se gen 2

Deals: New Apple Watch SE Gets First Discounts on Amazon

Tuesday September 20, 2022 6:45 am PDT by
Amazon today has the brand new Apple Watch SE for $9 off in select configurations, starting at $269.98 for the 44mm GPS model, down from $279.00. This sale is available in three color options of the aluminum Apple Watch SE. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article6 comments
Hero0001

Best Apple Deals of the Week: First iPhone 14 Promotions Hit Alongside Record Lows on iPad Mini 6

Friday September 9, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
It's iPhone launch week, and that means this week's best Apple deals center around iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro carrier deals and accessories. Outside of these sales, you'll find solid offers on iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Pro, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article2 comments
apple watch se yellow

Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $99 Off Apple Watch SE Models

Wednesday August 24, 2022 7:43 am PDT by
Amazon is offering discounts across a wide selection of Apple Watch SE models today, including both GPS and cellular models. Some of these devices are seeing delayed shipping estimates into September. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. While we're seeing...
Read Full Article6 comments
magsafe charger new purple

Deals: Verizon Helps You Prepare for iPhone 14 Launch Day With Up to 25% Off MagSafe Accessories

Tuesday September 13, 2022 7:07 am PDT by
Verizon this week is helping soon-to-be iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners get ready for the smartphone's arrival with 20 percent off MagSafe bundles and 25 percent off MagSafe chargers. This follows Verizon's sale on iPhone 14 cases that began last Friday and remains ongoing. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article22 comments
Hero0002

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Up to 25% Off Popular Apple Accessories From Anker and Nomad

Friday August 26, 2022 10:27 am PDT by
This week mainly saw Apple accessories get notable discounts from retailers like Anker via Amazon and Nomad, the latter of which we have an exclusive sale with that will expire later today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Nomad What's the deal?...
Read Full Article0 comments
primeday2020 feature3

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Apple Deals

Tuesday July 12, 2022 5:00 am PDT by
Amazon Prime Day is back again, and this year it will last for two days. During this time, you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article33 comments
magsafe charger new purple

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on MagSafe Chargers, 1Password Subscriptions, and iPads

Friday May 27, 2022 11:32 am PDT by
This week we saw a variety of deals ranging from Apple's MagSafe charging accessories to its MacBook Air and iPad devices, as well as a notable discount on the first year of 1Password for new users. All of these deals are still available today. MagSafe Charger Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article8 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Ordered an iPhone 14? Verizon Has 20% Off Cases and Screen Protectors for Your New iPhone

Friday September 9, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Following the launch of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-orders, the release of third-party smartphone cases has arrived for the new iPhone generation. Verizon has opened up a new 20 percent discount across a wide variety of these iPhone 14 cases, as well as screen protectors. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Read Full Article23 comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Video Review: Four Days With the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Wednesday September 21, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple on Friday released the new iPhone 14 models, and MacRumors videographer Dan picked one up on launch day. He's been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max non-stop since it came out, and over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, has shared his initial thoughts on the day-to-day experience with the latest iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan's mini review highlights...
Read Full Article133 comments
iOS 16

Everything New With iOS 16.1 Beta 2: Lock Screen Charging Indicator, Copy Paste Alert Fix, Battery Status Updates and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.1, introducing some notable changes to charging indicators on the iPhone and also fixing a few bugs. We've rounded up all of the changes in the second beta below. Battery Status Bar Visual Charge Indicator Apple in iOS 16 added battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on Face ID iPhones, and in iOS 16.1 beta 2, improved the...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 16 Copy Paste Permission Prompt

Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

Monday September 19, 2022 6:55 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Five Features Rumored for the New iPad Pro Expected Next Month

Wednesday September 21, 2022 1:36 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as soon as next month. The new iPads will be the first update to the iPad Pro series since April 2021 and will be an overall incremental upgrade that brings new capabilities and functionality to the highest-end iPad. According to reports, Apple is planning an event for October to announce the new iPad Pro models, a...
Read Full Article79 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

Some iOS 16 Users Complain About Slow Spotlight Search and Battery Drain

Wednesday September 21, 2022 4:25 am PDT by
It's been nine days since Apple released iOS 16 to the public, bringing major changes to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more. In the days following the release, some users have encountered several issues on their iPhones, ranging from slow system performance to battery drain. In the past few days, iPhone 14 Pro users have shared specific bugs related to Apple's latest high-end iPhones, ...
Read Full Article165 comments
realme dynamic island contest

Realme Crowdsourcing Ideas for Copying Apple's Dynamic Island

Tuesday September 20, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Chinese smartphone maker realme is asking its "loyal fans" for ideas on how to copy Apple's Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a challenge, realme says, "the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more," precisely like Apple's Dynamic Island. The company finds this idea...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Max SIM Card Plastic Spacer

iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Provides Closer Look at Unused SIM Tray Area on U.S. Model and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 8:42 am PDT by
Repair website iFixit today shared an in-depth teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing a closer look at the device's internals. Notably, the teardown includes a photo of the plastic spacer that replaced the SIM card tray on the U.S. model. All four iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. no longer have a physical SIM card tray and rely entirely on digital eSIMs. The teardown confirms that...
Read Full Article210 comments
iphone 14 pro blue image

iPhone 14 Pro Customers Plagued With Issues Just Days After Release

Tuesday September 20, 2022 2:20 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max officially launched this past Friday, and since their release, users have faced several bugs and issues, ranging from poor battery life, AirDrop not working, camera shaking, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all shipped with the original version of iOS 16, but awaiting customers out of the box was iOS 16.0.1. The update specifically for ...
Read Full Article