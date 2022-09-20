Deals: New Apple Watch SE Gets First Discounts on Amazon

Amazon today has the brand new Apple Watch SE for $9 off in select configurations, starting at $269.98 for the 44mm GPS model, down from $279.00. This sale is available in three color options of the aluminum Apple Watch SE.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although the sale itself isn't particularly steep, this is one of the first deals we have tracked on the second-generation Apple Watch SE, allowing new adopters to save a little bit of money early on in the product's lifespan.

The only other model on sale is the 44mm Cellular Apple Watch SE for $319.98, down from $329.00. Both devices are in stock and sold directly by Amazon, with delivery estimated between September 22 and 25 for most residences in the United States.

