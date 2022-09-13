Deals: Verizon Helps You Prepare for iPhone 14 Launch Day With Up to 25% Off MagSafe Accessories

Verizon this week is helping soon-to-be iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners get ready for the smartphone's arrival with 20 percent off MagSafe bundles and 25 percent off MagSafe chargers. This follows Verizon's sale on iPhone 14 cases that began last Friday and remains ongoing.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the direct discounts on the MagSafe accessories, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

For the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger, these are the best prices we've ever tracked on the accessories. The regular MagSafe Charger is about $2 higher than the best-ever price we saw in the past, so it's still a solid second-best price.



Additionally, Verizon has a variety of MagSafe Accessory Bundles on sale for 20 percent off this week. For these bundles and the above accessories, Verizon offers free two day shipping and free returns within 30 days, and you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to purchase these deals.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.